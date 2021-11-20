UFC Vegas 43: ‘Vieira vs. Tate’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Nevada for today’s UFC Vegas 43 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Ketlen Vieira vs Miesha Tate.

Vieira (11-2 MMA) was last seen in action back in February, where she suffered a unanimous decision loss to Yana Kunitskaya. That setback was preceded by a victory over Sijara Eubanks.

Meanwhile, Miesha Tate (19-7 MMA) returned from a four-year hiatus at July’s UFC Vegas 31 event, where she scored a third round TKO victory over Marion Reneau. The former women’s bantamweight champion is hoping that a win over Vieira this evening will result in a future rematch with reigning title holder Amanda Nunes.

Today’s UFC Vegas 43 event is co-headlined by a welterweight contest featuring Michael Chiesa taking on Sean Brady.

Chiesa (18-5 MMA) will be looking to rebound this after suffering a first round submission loss to Vicente Luque in his most recent Octagon appearance. Prior to that setback, ‘Maverick’ had reeled off three straight wins, including a stoppage victory over Carlos Condit.

Meanwhile, Sean Brady (14-0 MMA) will be looking to keep his perfect record intact when he squares off with Chiesa this evening. The Philadelphia native is coming off a submission win over Jake Matthews in his most recent effort at UFC 259.

Also featured on today’s fight card is a highly anticipated bantamweight bout between Davey Grant and Adrian Yanez.

UFC Vegas 43 Main Card (ESPN+, 6 pm EST)

Ketlen Vieira vs Miesha Tate –

Michael Chiesa vs Sean Brady –

Rani Yahya vs Kyung Ho Kang –

Joanne Wood vs Taila Santos –

Davey Grant vs Adrian Yanez –

UFC Vegas 43 Main Card (ESPN+, 3 pm EST)

Pat Sabatini vs Tucker Lutz –

Rafa Garcia vs Natan Levy –

Loma Lookboonmee vs Loopy Godinez –

Terrance McKinney vs Fares Ziam – Cancelled

Cody Durden vs Aoriqileng –

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs Sean Soriano – Nuerdanbieke def. Soriano by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Luana Pinheiro vs Sam Hughes – Pinheiro def. Hughes by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

