UFC Vegas 43: ‘Vieira vs. Tate’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Nevada for today’s UFC Vegas 43 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Ketlen Vieira vs Miesha Tate.
Vieira (11-2 MMA) was last seen in action back in February, where she suffered a unanimous decision loss to Yana Kunitskaya. That setback was preceded by a victory over Sijara Eubanks.
Meanwhile, Miesha Tate (19-7 MMA) returned from a four-year hiatus at July’s UFC Vegas 31 event, where she scored a third round TKO victory over Marion Reneau. The former women’s bantamweight champion is hoping that a win over Vieira this evening will result in a future rematch with reigning title holder Amanda Nunes.
Today’s UFC Vegas 43 event is co-headlined by a welterweight contest featuring Michael Chiesa taking on Sean Brady.
Chiesa (18-5 MMA) will be looking to rebound this after suffering a first round submission loss to Vicente Luque in his most recent Octagon appearance. Prior to that setback, ‘Maverick’ had reeled off three straight wins, including a stoppage victory over Carlos Condit.
Meanwhile, Sean Brady (14-0 MMA) will be looking to keep his perfect record intact when he squares off with Chiesa this evening. The Philadelphia native is coming off a submission win over Jake Matthews in his most recent effort at UFC 259.
Also featured on today’s fight card is a highly anticipated bantamweight bout between Davey Grant and Adrian Yanez.
Get all of today’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):
UFC Vegas 43 Main Card (ESPN+, 6 pm EST)
Ketlen Vieira vs Miesha Tate –
Michael Chiesa vs Sean Brady –
Rani Yahya vs Kyung Ho Kang –
Joanne Wood vs Taila Santos –
Davey Grant vs Adrian Yanez –
UFC Vegas 43 Main Card (ESPN+, 3 pm EST)
Pat Sabatini vs Tucker Lutz –
Rafa Garcia vs Natan Levy –
Loma Lookboonmee vs Loopy Godinez –
Terrance McKinney vs Fares Ziam – Cancelled
Cody Durden vs Aoriqileng –
Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs Sean Soriano – Nuerdanbieke def. Soriano by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Luana Pinheiro vs Sam Hughes – Pinheiro def. Hughes by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)
Who are you picking to win today’s UFC Vegas 43 main event between Ketlen Vieira and Miesha Tate? Share your predictions in the comment section PENN Nation!This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM