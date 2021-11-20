Mike Tyson ‘needed to have sex in the dressing room before fights’, says longtime bodyguard

Mike Tyson apparently had quite a unique pre-fight preparation process.

According to Tyson’s longtime bodyguard and chauffeur Rudy Gonzalez, Tyson needed to have sex before going out to compete in his boxing matches. No, not like the night before – but literally in the back dressing room before walking out to fight moments later.

“One of the greatest secrets with Mike was that he needed to have sex in the dressing room before fights,” Gonzalez told The Sun. “I would have to find a groupie, it did not matter who it was. He’d say ‘If I do not get laid I will kill this guy right now.’ Mike had to get laid to disengage some of the strength he had. So I had girls tucked away in bathrooms and changing rooms.

“Sometimes he’d go in with them for a minute, bang the sh*t out of them, snap his neck and say ‘Okay this guy is going to live tonight.’ His biggest fear was that he would kill someone in that ring. He knew he could do it.

The now-55-year-old Mike Tyson (50-6) last boxed professionally in 2005 when suffering a defeat to Kevin McBride. It wouldn’t be until 2020 where he stepped back in the ring for an exhibition match with Roy Jones Jr. in November.

Whether or not Tyson decides to get back in the ring again – or if he needed backstage assistance this last time out – remains to be determined.

“I still see some of the guys he fought,” Gonzalez said. “I was there at ringside seeing these huge men crying, bones shattering or their blood flying everywhere.

“It is no exaggeration to say Mike was like a train hitting these guys. Having sex was his way of disengaging that power and loosening up a bit.”