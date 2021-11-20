UFC Vegas 43 loses lightweight contest at the last minute

Today’s UFC Vegas 43 event just took a last minute hit as a lightweight bout between Terrance McKinney and Fares Ziam has been called off.

McKinney (11-3 MMA) made his Octagon debut back in June, where he scored a sensational seven-second knockout victory over Matt Frevola. The 27-year-old was expected to make his highly anticipated sophomore appearance on today’s UFC Vegas 43 prelims, but the bout was called off at the last minute after one of his cornermen tested positive for Covid.

‘T-Wrecks’ announced the news on social media:

Someone in my corner got Covid and they were forced to cancel my fight. I don’t have Covid, but they say due to risk exposure I can’t fight. Sorry y’all, I appreciate all the support and love. We’re workin hard to get the fight rescheduled ASAP — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) November 20, 2021

Today’s UFC Vegas 43 event is headlined by a women’s bantamweight contest featuring former champion Miesha Tate taking on perennial contender Ketlen Vieira.

Tate (19-7 MMA) returned from a four-year hiatus at July’s UFC Vegas 31 event, where she scored a third round TKO victory over Marion Reneau. The former women’s bantamweight champion is hoping that a win over Vieira this evening will result in a future rematch with reigning title holder Amanda Nunes.

Meanwhile, Ketlen Vieira (11-2 MMA) was last seen in action back in February, where she suffered a unanimous decision loss to Yana Kunitskaya. That setback was preceded by a victory over Sijara Eubanks in 2020.

Get today’s updated lineup below:

UFC Vegas 43 Main Card (ESPN+, 6 pm EST)

Ketlen Vieira vs Miesha Tate –

Michael Chiesa vs Sean Brady –

Rani Yahya vs Kyung Ho Kang –

Joanne Wood vs Taila Santos –

Davey Grant vs Adrian Yanez –

UFC Vegas 43 Main Card (ESPN+, 3 pm EST)

Pat Sabatini vs Tucker Lutz –

Rafa Garcia vs Natan Levy –

Loma Lookboonmee vs Loopy Godinez –

Cody Durden vs Aoriqileng –

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs Sean Soriano –

Luana Pinheiro vs Sam Hughes –