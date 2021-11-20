Jon Jones set to return at Fury Grappling against Bellator heavyweight Jake Hager

Jon Jones will be returning to action under the Fury Grappling banner for a bout with undefeated Bellator heavyweight Jake Hager.

The former UFC light heavyweight kingpin, Jones (26-1 MMA), announced the news just moments ago on social media.

Breaking News!! I’m excited to announce I’ll be competing for the number one grappling organization in the world, Fury Grappling! December 9th I’ll be in New Jersey competing against WWE superstar and undefeated Bellator heavyweight Jack swagger — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 20, 2021

Hager (3-0 MMA), is a former WWE champion, but currently wrestles under the AEW banner. Jake has competed on four occasions in mixed martials, with all four fights coming under the Bellator banner. In his most recent effort at Bellator 250, Jake Hager earned a split decision victory over Brandon Calton.

Jon Jones last competed at UFC 247 in February of 2020 where he defeated Dominick Reyes by way of unanimous decision. A few months later ‘Bones’ would vacate the 205lbs title in hopes of making a run at heavyweight gold.

Jones is expected to make his highly anticipated heavyweight debut sometime next year. The former UFC light heavyweight kingpin has been bulking up for the move, as evident in his recent posts from social media.

His upcoming grappling match with Jake Hager should give fans an idea of what to expect from ‘Bones’ when he does finally make his heavyweight debut. The Bellator product is an accomplished wrestler and normally walks around at 275lbs.

