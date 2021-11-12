UFC Vegas 42 weigh-in results: Headliners on point but two fighters miss weight

The official weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 42 took place on Friday in Las Vegas, and 20 of the 22 fighters scheduled to compete have made weight.

In the main event, both headliners in Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez successfully made weight for their featherweight bout. Holloway stepped onto the scale at 146lbs while Rodriguez was 145.5lbs, so the UFC Vegas 42 main event is now official.

The co-main event is also official after both Ben Rothwell and Marcos Rogerio de Lima weighed in just under the maximum heavyweight limit. Rothwell was 265lbs and de Lima weighed in at 259lbs, so the co-headliner at UFC Vegas 42 is now official.

Unfortunately, two fighters missed weight. At lightweight, Joel Alvarez came in at 157.5lbs for his lightweight bout against Thiago Moises. At women’s flyweight, Liana Jojua came in at 128.5lbs for her women’s flyweight bout against Cortney Casey. Both fights will go on as planned, but both fighters have been docked 30% of their purses.

Check out the official UFC Vegas 42 weigh-in results below (via UFC).

UFC Vegas 42 Main Card (ESPN+, 4 pm ET)

Featherweight Bout: Max Holloway (146) vs Yair Rodriguez (145.5)

Heavyweight Bout: Ben Rothwell (265) vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima (259)

Women’s Featherweight Bout: Felicia Spencer (145.5) vs Leah Letson (145)

Welterweight Bout: Miguel Baeza (170.5) vs Khaos Williams (169)

Bantamweight Bout: Song Yadong (135.5) vs Julio Arce (135.5)

UFC Vegas 42 Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 1 pm ET)

Lightweight Bout: Thiago Moises (155) vs Joel Alvarez (157.5)*

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Cynthia Calvillo (126) vs Andrea Lee (125.5)

Featherweight Bout: Sean Woodson (145.5) vs Collin Anglin (146)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Cortney Casey (125) vs Liana Jojua (128.5)**

Lightweight Bout: Marc Diakiese (156) vs Rafael Alves (155)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Kennedy Nzechukwu (205) vs Da-un Jung (204.5)

*Joel Alvarez weighed in at 157.5lbs. The fight will continue and Alvarez will forfeit 30% of his purse to Thiago Moises.

**Liana Jojua weighed in at 128.5lbs. The fight will continue and Jojua will forfeit 30% of her purse to Cortney Casey.