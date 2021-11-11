Pro fighters make their picks for Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez

In the main event of UFC Vegas 42, a battle of top-three featherweights headline the card as Max Holloway takes on Yair Rodriguez. Heading into the fight, Holloway is a -760 favorite while the Mexican is a +525 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. To no surprise, the pros are unanimous in thinking Holloway gets it done and likely does so by stoppage.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez:

Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: Max Holloway’s pressure is too much and I don’t think Yair can go five rounds. I see Max getting a fourth-round TKO.

Adrian Yanez, UFC bantamweight: Holloway hands down, his striking and volume will be the difference here against Rodriguez.

Sean Woodson, UFC featherweight: Max Holloway. I’m a big fan of Max and I don’t see how Rodriguez beats him.

Billy Quarantillo, UFC featherweight: I’m going with Holloway, he has been in the bigger moments. His volume will be too much for Rodriguez who has been off for a while.

Felicia Spencer, UFC featherweight: Max Holloway is a fan-favorite and I think he’s just too technical and has too much cardio for

Damon Jackson, UFC featherweight: Man, Yair Rodriguez is a solid striker and I do think he has a chance to catch Max with something. However, Holloway is too technical and has a good chin that I think he won’t get caught with anything flashy. I also wouldn’t be surprised if Max just took him down and beat him up on the ground. Yair isn’t ready for Max Holloway.

Brent Primus, Bellator lightweight: I’m going to go with Max Holloway. He has gone five hard rounds before and I’ve actually trained with Yair Rodriguez in the past and he’s super skilled. But, I just think Max’s pace and cardio will be too much.

Chris Curtis, UFC middleweight: I think Max Holloway is going to box Yair Rodriguez face up and either get a TKO or a dominant decision.

Cody Durden, UFC flyweight: I think Max. With his pressure and striking, he can find the openings. Yair is game, it’s going to be a good fight, but I think Max.

Jeff Molina, UFC flyweight: A lot of variables with Yair as he has been out for a while. It’s hard to bet against Max as his boxing and pace will be too much for Rodriguez, so I’m going with Holloway.

Thiago Moises, UFC lightweight: I see Max Holloway winning. His boxing and volume won’t let Rodriguez get going, he is also a better all-around fighter than Rodriguez.

***

Fighters picking Max Holloway: Terrance McKinney, Adrian Yanez, Sean Woodson, Billy Quarantillo, Felicia Spencer, Damon Jackson, Brent Primus, Chris Curtis, Cody Durden, Jeff Molina, Thiago Moises

Fighters picking Yair Rodriguez: None

Who do you think wins the UFC Vegas 42 main event between Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez?