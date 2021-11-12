Justin Gaethje believes Khabib Nurmagomedov is not running his Twitter account

UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje believes that former divisional champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is not running his Twitter account.

On Friday, Nurmagomedov’s Twitter account posted something that criticized Ferguson for his recent stretch. For Nurmagomedov, Ferguson hasn’t accomplished much over the past six years, and he made sure to let his former rival know that on social media. The thing is, Nurmagomedov is currently a retired fighter, so it came out of nowhere to see him criticizing Ferguson, particularly since both men are at completely different points in their careers. While Nurmagomedov is happily retired at the top of his game, Ferguson has struggled badly in the last few years to even get into the win column.

Gaethje saw what Nurmagomedov said about Ferguson, the man who he defeated to win the interim lightweight belt just last year, and he responded to those comments on Twitter. Take a look below at what Gaethje and Nurmagomedov said on social media.

For the last three years Tony Ferguson you never won a single round in the @ufc some of the rounds you lost 10:8. Since 2015 you won only one fighter from top 15.

Tony, it’s a clear picture here, I’m not gonna go low and personal, not gonna insult you. It’s just a facts. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) November 12, 2021

Your boy has 2 and you want him to fight for the belt. My 3 losses are former champ, interim champ, and current champ. Islam beat #14 and a late replacement #6. Stay humble champ 🙏 Get in line. Don’t forget @beneildariush is sitting right in front of you. https://t.co/OJ8Md9k65M — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) November 12, 2021

I honestly do not believe it’s @TeamKhabib saying this stuff. He got someone else running that shit or something. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) November 12, 2021

Gaethje believes that someone else is running Nurmagomedov’s account, and that could be his manager Ali Abdelaziz. Ironically, Gaethje is also managed by Abdelaziz. Either way, even though both men have the same manager, there is still no love lost between Gaethje and Nurmagomedov, particularly in light of these recent comments.

