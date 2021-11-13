UFC Vegas 42 Results: Marcos Rogério de Lima TKO’s Ben Rothwell (Video)

Today’s UFC Vegas 42 event is co-headlined by a heavyweight bout featuring Ben Rothwell taking on Marcos Rogério de Lima.

Rothwell (39-13 MMA) most recently competed back in May, where he scored a submission victory over Chris Barnett. ‘Big Ben’ has gone 3-1 over his past four Octagon appearances prior to today’s event.

As for Marcos Rogério de Lima (18-7-1 MMA), the Brazilian heavyweight last competed in May, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Maurice Greene.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 42 co-main event begins and Rogério de Lima lands a pair of heavy low kick to start. He connects with a big left hand and Ben Rothwell is hurt. Another flurry from Marcos and ‘Big Ben’ goes down. He pops back up only to eat more punches. Herb Dean decides to jump in and wave this one off.

Wasting NO time, @Pezao011 gets it done in under 1 minute ⏱ [ #UFCVegas42 | Main Card Live NOW on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/a3W6Nb5C9S — UFC (@ufc) November 13, 2021

Official UFC Vegas 42 Result: Marcos Rogério de Lima def. Ben Rothwell via TKO at 0:32 of Round 1

