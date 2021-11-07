Chris Barnett reacts after landing incredible spinning wheel kick KO on Gian Villante at UFC 268

UFC heavyweight Chris Barnett reacted after landing an incredible spinning wheel kick KO on Gian Villante at Saturday’s UFC 268 event.

Barnett was making his second UFC appearance after losing by submission to Ben Rothwell earlier this year. At 5’9″ and weighing in around the 265lbs heavyweight limit, Barnett is far from the most physically-imposing heavyweight on the UFC roster. But just because someone doesn’t have a six-pack doesn’t mean that they can’t fight. On Saturday night at UFC 268, Barnett picked up the first win of his UFC career when he landed an absolutely astonishing spinning wheel kick KO on Villante. It was an absolutely insane knockout and the fact that Barnett of all people landed the kick was beyond incredible.

CHRIS BARNETT!!!! THE LEADER OF THE FREE WORLD! pic.twitter.com/g7qms3TWy7 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 6, 2021

Taking to his social media following the event, which saw him win $50,000 for Performance of the Night, Barnett reacted after picking up the first win of his UFC career.

Aaaaaa Ya boy made top 10 on @espn @espnmma @UFC. Just want to thank all y’all for the love and support and the energy. We are just getting started #ufc268 #espn #UFC

This was a huge win by Barnett, who may have been released from the promotion had he lost the fight against Villante, who announced his retirement following the event. For Barnett, instead of potentially being cut, he now has his spot locked down on the UFC roster for the foreseeable future. It is very rare for a heavyweight to have the athleticism to land a spinning wheel kick so the fact that he was able to land the kick on Villante and finish him with strikes will keep Barnett on the UFC roster for quite some time.

