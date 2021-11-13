Pros react following controversial stoppage in Ben Rothwell vs Marcos Rogério de Lima fight at UFC Vegas 42

Today’s UFC Vegas 42 event was co-headlined by a heavyweight bout featuring Ben Rothwell taking on Marcos Rogério de Lima.

Rothwell (39-14 MMA) had most recently competed back in May, where he scored a submission victory over Chris Barnett. ‘Big Ben’ had gone 3-1 over his past four Octagon appearances prior to today’s event.

As for Marcos Rogério de Lima (19-7-1 MMA), the Brazilian heavyweight had last competed in May, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Maurice Greene.

Today’s UFC Vegas 42 co-main event did not last long. After landing a pair of heavy low kicks, De Lima clipped Ben Rothwell with a big right hand. The strike left ‘Big Ben’ wobbled and Marcos quickly pounced on him with a flurry of strikes. While the Brazilian was definitely getting off big shots, Rothwell still appeared to be fighting back and defending. Despite that, referee Herb Dean had seen enough and stepped in to stop the contest.

Official UFC Vegas 42 Result: Marcos Rogério de Lima def. Ben Rothwell via TKO in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Rothwell vs De Lima below:

Wow what a finish got me jumping here — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) November 13, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Marcos Rogerio de Lima defeating Ben Rothwell:

This dude is a liability… 😂🤦🏻‍♂️#UFCVegas42 — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) November 13, 2021

That was SO BAD! Smh! How is the commission still allowing terrible referring? It’s not an easy job, but dude, you can’t play hot potato with stopping fights like that. Because he looked at you?? Crazy man #UFCVegas42 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 13, 2021

Almost like you can’t get wobbled in MMA. — Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) November 13, 2021

Who would you like to see Marcos Rogerio de Lima fight next following his TKO victory over Ben Rothwell at today’s UFC Vegas 42 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section Penn Nation!