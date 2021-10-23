UFC Vegas 41 Results: Grant Dawson vs. Rick Glenn ruled a majority draw (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 41 event is co-headlined by a lightweight bout featuring Grant Dawson taking on Rick Glenn.

Dawson (17-1 MMA) enters the contest on an eight-fight winning streak, his latest being a third round knockout victory over former TUF Brazil winner Leo Santos.

Meanwhile, Rick Glenn (22-6-1 MMA) was last seen in action in June where he scored a knockout victory over Joaquim Silva. ‘The Gladiator’ has gone 4-2 over his past six contests overall.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 41 co-main event begins and Rick Glenn lands a hard low kick. He follows that up with another but Grant Dawson shoots in and scores an easy takedown. He immediately passes to side control. Dawson with some big knees to the ribs of Glenn. He transitions to the back and locks in a body triangle. Big punches now from the streaking lightweight. He has two minutes still to work in the round. Grant Dawson begins to work for a rear-naked choke. Rick Glenn is doing a good job of defending and survives to here the horn.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 41 co-main event begins and Grant Dawson is immediately in on a takedown attempt. Rick Glenn is doing a good job of defending thus far but his opponent is just relentless. After changing his angle, Dawson is able to score the takedown. He quickly passes to side control and has three minutes to work. Glenn continues to do a good job of defending submissions and avoiding any serious damage but remains on his back for the entire round.

Round three of the UFC Vegas 41 co-headliner begins and Grant Dawson shoots for a takedown. Glenn defends, and also stuffs the second attempt. Now Rick is on top and landing hammer fists. Glenn pins an arm down and continues to land shots. He has a little over two minutes to work and his corner is screaming for him to go. Dawson doing a nice job defending and avoiding anything serious. He survives a late d’arce choke to hear the final horn.

A late submission attempt for Glenn, but Dawson is giving thumbs up til the end 👍👍👍 #UFCVegas41 pic.twitter.com/PQ0uuzKH82 — UFC (@ufc) October 23, 2021

Official UFC Vegas 41 Result: Grant Dawson vs. Rick Glenn ruled a majority draw

Who would you like to see a rematch between Dawson and Glenn following their majority draw this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!