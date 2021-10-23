KSW 64 Results: Mariusz Pudzianowski KO’s Bombardier (Video)

A highly anticipated super-heavyweight fight co-headlines today’s KSW 64 event in Poland as Mariusz Pudzianowski squares off with Bombardier.

Pudzianowski and Bombardier were initially slated to clash earlier this year. However, an acute appendicitis attack forced the Senegalese wrestler to postpone the matchup.

Serigne Ousmane Dia aka ‘Bombardier’ has gone a perfect 2-0 thus far in his MMA career. The 45-year-old last competed in February of 2020 where he earned a 59-second knockout victory over Dan Podmore.

Meanwhile, former World’s Strongest Man, Mariusz Pudzianowski (15-7 MMA), enters tonight’s contest sporting a three-fight winning streak, his latest being a third round TKO victory over Łukasz Jurkowski back in June.

Bombardier tipped the scales at a whopping 327lbs, while Pudzianowski weighed in at 260lbs.

Round on of the KSW 64 co-main event begins and Mariusz Pudzianowski comes forward quickly. Serigne Ousmane Dia eats a leg kick and enters the pocket. Pudzianowski counters with a big right hand. Bombardier is down and this one is all over within 20 seconds.

Właśnie tak to miało wyglądać. Pudzian vs Bombardier #KSW64 pic.twitter.com/5I1OuYnrin — Mateusz Paczkowski (@PaczMat) October 23, 2021

Official KSW 64 Result: Mariusz Pudzianowski def. Bombardier via KO in Round 1

