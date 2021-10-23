Pros react after Grant Dawson vs. Rick Glenn ends in a split draw at UFC Vegas 41

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 41 event was co-headlined by a lightweight bout featuring Grant Dawson taking on Rick Glenn.

Dawson (17-1-1 MMA) had entered the contest on an eight-fight winning streak, his latest being a third round knockout victory over former TUF Brazil winner Leo Santos.

Meanwhile, Rick Glenn (22-6-2 MMA) was last seen in action back in June, where he scored a knockout victory over Joaquim Silva. ‘The Gladiator’ had gone 4-2 over his past six contests overall prior to tonight’s affair.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 41 co-main event proved to be a wild back and forth affair. Grant Dawson was able to get the better of Rick Glenn for the majority of the opening ten minutes, but the veteran stormed back in round three with a huge round of his own. After fifteen minutes of action that bout was ruled a majority draw.

Official UFC Vegas 41 Result: Grant Dawson vs. Rick Glenn ruled a majority draw (29-28, 28-28 x2)

Check out how the pros reacted to Dawson vs Glenn below:

I wouldn’t be surprised if Dawson’s legs are a little heavy after holding a body triangle for that long. It’s exhausting, even when you do the conditioning for it. Glenn making RD 2 more difficult, but Dawson’s TD attacks keep coming! Beautiful work! #UFCVegas41 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 23, 2021

Grant Dawson needs a step up in competition. He’s really good. #UFCVegas41 — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) October 23, 2021

Grant Dawson fights like a robot designed to be superior at MMA. Makes very few mistakes, knows how to control and deplete his opponent, break their will. — Aaron Br🎃nsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 23, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Dawson vs Glenn:

Ricky Glenn is tough!!! — Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) October 23, 2021

Majority draw in Glenn/Dawson. I think a draw is the correct score. — Aaron Br🎃nsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 23, 2021

