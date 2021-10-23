UFC Vegas 41: ‘Costa vs. Vettori’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Nevada for today’s UFC Vegas 41 event, a fourteen-bout fight card headlined by Paul Costa taking on Marvin Vettori.

The former middleweight title challengers, Costa and Vettori, were initially supposed to collide at their natural fighting weight of 185lbs. However, earlier in the week ‘The Eraser’ revealed he would not be able to make weight for the contest and the UFC Vegas 41 headliner was subsequently moved up to light heavyweight.

Paulo Costa (13-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering the first loss of his career, a TKO defeat to reigning middleweight kingpin Israel Adesanya, back in September of 2020. Prior to that, the Brazilian bomber had gone 5-0 in the UFC, with all five wins coming by way of knockout.

Meanwhile, Marvin Vettori (17-5-1 MMA) last competed at June’s UFC 263 event, where he too fell short in his bid to dethrone ‘The Last Stylebender’. Prior to suffering his second career defeat to Izzy, ‘The Italian Dream’ had reeled off five straight wins inside of the Octagon.

UFC Vegas 41 is co-headlined by a lightweight bout between Grant Dawson and Rick Glenn.

Dawson (17-1 MMA) enters the contest on an eight-fight winning streak, his latest being a third round knockout victory over former TUF Brazil winner Leo Santos.

Meanwhile, Rick Glenn (22-6-1 MMA) was last seen in action in June where he scored a knockout victory over Joaquim Silva. ‘The Gladiator’ has gone 4-2 over his past six contests overall.

Get all of today’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 41 Main card (ESPN+ 4pm EST)

Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori –

Grant Dawson vs. Ricky Glenn –

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Joselyne Edwards –

Alex Caceres vs. Seungwoo Choi –

Dwight Grant vs. Francisco Trinaldo –

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ike Villanueva –

UFC Vegas 41 Prelims (ESPN+ at 12pm EST)

Jun Yong Park vs. Gregory Rodrigues –

Mason Jones vs. David Onama –

Maria Oliveira vs. Tabatha Ricci –

Jamie Pickett vs. Laureano Staropoli –

Jai Herbert vs. Khama Worthy –

Daniel Lacerda vs. Jeff Molina –

Randa Markos vs. Livinha Souza –

Zviad Lazishvili vs. Jonathan Martinez –

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Vegas 41 main event between Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori? Share your predictions in the comment section PENN Nation!