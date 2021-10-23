Nate Diaz chimes in after Conor McGregor suggests he would end Tony Ferguson’s life in a potential fight

Nate Diaz has chimed in after his longtime rival Conor McGregor suggested he would end Tony Ferguson’s life in a potential fight.

Earlier this evening McGregor and Ferguson exchanged shots on social media. ‘El Cucuy’ accused the Irishman of taking HGH while slamming Conor for attacking civilians.

“Taking growth hormone will do that to someone’s build. You’re mentally weak & your leg is compromised. Your fragile, frail & breakable. That GH gon’ make you break kid. Keep pumpin’ ya chest ya cheat. Not the 1st time God punished you. You like picking on people and DJ’s? WTF pussy.” – Ferguson wrote.

Conor McGregor quickly responded with a number of tweets, one in which he threatened to release a video of Tony Ferguson’s wife (see more on that here).

“Omg, god bless you kid. Mental basket sad case. I am going to share your scared wife’s video that was sent to us of you screaming crying as you smash your house up. What a sad bastard u are. No brains. Empty head. Losing streak. No management. Wife sending us videos in fear.” – McGregor replied.

The pairs back and forth caught the attention of fellow UFC star Nate Diaz, who proceeded to taunt his longtime nemesis with the following message.

You can’t even fight dumbass ☘️ — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 22, 2021

“You can’t even fight dumbass!” – Diaz tweeted.

Nate is obviously referencing the fact that Conor is currently sidelined due to the broken leg he suffered in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

The youngest Diaz brother recently hinted at a possible matchup with the former interim lightweight champion in Tony Ferguson. ‘El Cucuy’ appears to be onboard with the idea, so we will see if UFC officials decide to book the matchup.

What do you think of Nate Diaz taunting Conor McGregor following his twitter exchange with Tony Ferguson? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!