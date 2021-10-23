Bellator 269: ‘Fedor vs Johnson’ Live Results and Highlights

MMA returns to Moscow this evening with Bellator 269, a ten-bout fight card headlined by heavyweights Fedor Emelianenko and Tim Johnson.

Emelianenko (39-6 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since December of 2019, where he earned a first round knockout victory over Quinton ‘Rampage‘ Jackson. ‘The Last Emperor’ has gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall.

Meanwhile, Tim Johnson (15-7 MMA) will be looking to score the biggest win of his career this evening in enemy territory. The 36-year-old American has gone 3-3 since joining the Bellator ranks in 2018, earning wins over Tyrell Fortune, Matt Mitrione and Cheick Kongo.

Today’s Bellator 269: ‘Fedor vs Johnson’ event is co-headlined by another heavyweight tilt featuring Vitaly Minakov taking on Said Sowma.

Also featured on the card is a highly anticipated 160lbs scrap between Usman Nurmagomedov and Patrik Pietila.

Get all of today’s Bellator Live Results and Highlights below (refresh for updates):

Bellator 269 Main Card (3pm EST on Showtime)

Fedor Emelianenko vs. Tim Johnson – Emelianenko def. Johnson via KO in Round 1

Vitaly Minakov vs. Said Sowma – Sowma def. Minakov via TKO (finger injury) at 3:08 of Round 3

Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Patrik Pietila – Nurmagomedov def. Pietila via submission (RNC) at 4:06 of Round 1

Anatoly Tokov vs. Sharaf Davlatmurodov – Tokov def. Davlatmurodov by split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Bellator 269: ‘Fedor vs Johnson’ Prelims (12pm EST)

Kirill Sidelnikov vs. Rab Truesdale – Sidelnikov def. Truesdale via TKO (strikes) at 2:01 of Round 1

Baby Fedor with the domination. 🇷🇺💥 What a way to close out the #Bellator269 @MonsterEnergy Prelims, fueled by @ampm, with an emphatic TKO from the Fedor Team protégé. Catch the #Bellator 269 main card LIVE next on @SHOSports at 3pm EST/12pm PST. pic.twitter.com/Hxdom6cuoS — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) October 23, 2021

Darina Mazdyuk vs. Katarzyna Sadura – Sadura def. Mazdyuk via TKO (punches) at 3:17 of Round 2

Irina Alekseeva vs. Stephanie Page – Alekseeva def. Page by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Brian Moore vs. Nikita Mikhailov – Mikhailov def. Moore by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Grachik Bozinyan vs. Alexey Shurkevich – Shurkevich def. Bozinyan via knockout in Round 1

When leg locks go horribly wrong! 😱 An incredible KO from Alexey Shurkevich to send the VTB Arena into a frenzy! 🇷🇺 The #Bellator269 @MonsterEnergy Prelims, fueled by @ampm, continue LIVE NOW on the #Bellator App.⬇️ 📲 https://t.co/yleh37GN23 pic.twitter.com/ZgpE64cHet — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) October 23, 2021

Aiden Lee vs. Alexander Osetrov – Lee def. Osetrov via submission in Round 1

A big victory for @AidenLeeMMA to open #Bellator269 live from Moscow. The Brit returns to his winning ways with a well-worked RNC. 👏 Catch the rest of the @MonsterEnergy Prelims, fueled by @ampm, LIVE via The Bellator App now! 👇

📲🔗 https://t.co/yleh37GN23 pic.twitter.com/O0Qf1onxsa — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) October 23, 2021

Who are you picking to win tonight’s Bellator 269 headliner between Fedor Emelianenko and Tim Johnson? Share your predictions in the comment section PENN Nation!