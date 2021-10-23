Bellator 269: ‘Fedor vs Johnson’ Live Results and Highlights

MMA returns to Moscow this evening with Bellator 269, a ten-bout fight card headlined by heavyweights Fedor Emelianenko and Tim Johnson.
Emelianenko (39-6 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since December of 2019, where he earned a first round knockout victory over Quinton ‘Rampage‘ Jackson. ‘The Last Emperor’ has gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall.
Meanwhile, Tim Johnson (15-7 MMA) will be looking to score the biggest win of his career this evening in enemy territory. The 36-year-old American has gone 3-3 since joining the Bellator ranks in 2018, earning wins over Tyrell Fortune, Matt Mitrione and Cheick Kongo.
Today’s Bellator 269: ‘Fedor vs Johnson’ event is co-headlined by another heavyweight tilt featuring Vitaly Minakov taking on Said Sowma.
Also featured on the card is a highly anticipated 160lbs scrap between Usman Nurmagomedov and Patrik Pietila.
Get all of today’s Bellator Live Results and Highlights below (refresh for updates):
Bellator 269 Main Card (3pm EST on Showtime)
Fedor Emelianenko vs. Tim Johnson – Emelianenko def. Johnson via KO in Round 1
Vitaly Minakov vs. Said Sowma – Sowma def. Minakov via TKO (finger injury) at 3:08 of Round 3
Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Patrik Pietila – Nurmagomedov def. Pietila via submission (RNC) at 4:06 of Round 1
Vintage Nurmagomedov.
We are LIVE on @SHOSports with #Bellator269👇https://t.co/TbKTQ7lKsu pic.twitter.com/7BHXMYKUqS
— BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) October 23, 2021
Anatoly Tokov vs. Sharaf Davlatmurodov – Tokov def. Davlatmurodov by split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)
Bellator 269: ‘Fedor vs Johnson’ Prelims (12pm EST)
Kirill Sidelnikov vs. Rab Truesdale – Sidelnikov def. Truesdale via TKO (strikes) at 2:01 of Round 1
Baby Fedor with the domination. 🇷🇺💥
What a way to close out the #Bellator269 @MonsterEnergy Prelims, fueled by @ampm, with an emphatic TKO from the Fedor Team protégé.
Catch the #Bellator 269 main card LIVE next on @SHOSports at 3pm EST/12pm PST. pic.twitter.com/Hxdom6cuoS
— BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) October 23, 2021
Darina Mazdyuk vs. Katarzyna Sadura – Sadura def. Mazdyuk via TKO (punches) at 3:17 of Round 2
Irina Alekseeva vs. Stephanie Page – Alekseeva def. Page by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Brian Moore vs. Nikita Mikhailov – Mikhailov def. Moore by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Grachik Bozinyan vs. Alexey Shurkevich – Shurkevich def. Bozinyan via knockout in Round 1
When leg locks go horribly wrong! 😱
An incredible KO from Alexey Shurkevich to send the VTB Arena into a frenzy! 🇷🇺
The #Bellator269 @MonsterEnergy Prelims, fueled by @ampm, continue LIVE NOW on the #Bellator App.⬇️
📲 https://t.co/yleh37GN23 pic.twitter.com/ZgpE64cHet
— BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) October 23, 2021
Aiden Lee vs. Alexander Osetrov – Lee def. Osetrov via submission in Round 1
A big victory for @AidenLeeMMA to open #Bellator269 live from Moscow.
The Brit returns to his winning ways with a well-worked RNC. 👏
Catch the rest of the @MonsterEnergy Prelims, fueled by @ampm, LIVE via The Bellator App now! 👇
📲🔗 https://t.co/yleh37GN23 pic.twitter.com/O0Qf1onxsa
— BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) October 23, 2021
Who are you picking to win tonight’s Bellator 269 headliner between Fedor Emelianenko and Tim Johnson? Share your predictions in the comment section PENN Nation!This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM