UFC Vegas 37 Bonus Report: Anthony Smith among 4 ‘POTN’ winners

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 37 event, a fourteen bout fight card headlined by Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann.

The light heavyweight main event proved to be a wild and short lived affair. Anthony Smith and Devin Clark both landed big shots in the early moments of the fight, but it was a right hand from ‘Lionheart’ that sent ‘Superman’ crashing to the canvas. From there, Smith would eventually lockup a rear-naked choke which forced Spann to tapout.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 37, fellow light heavyweight fighters Ion Cutelaba and Devin Clark squared off in hopes of moving up the promotional rankings. The bout resulted in a rather one sided affair. While Devin Clark certainly showcased his toughness during the fifteen minute contest, the three rounds were mainly dominated by Ion Cutelaba. ‘The Hulk’ utilized his wrestling to control ‘Brown Bear’ on the canvas while unleashing a plethora of ground and pound that left Clark’s mouth a mess.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Performance the night: Arman Tsarukyan took home an extra $50k for his first round TKO victory over Christos Giagos.

Performance of the night: Anthony Smith earned an extra $50k for his first round submission victory over Ryan Spann in tonight’s UFC Vegas 37 main event.

Performance of the night: Joaquin Buckley pocketed an extra $50k for his impressive third round comeback KO over Antonio Arroyo.

Performance of the night: Nathan Maness earned a ‘POTN’ bonus for his remarkable second round comeback KO over Tony Gravely.

