Photo | Devin Clark’s mouth was a mess following UFC fight with Ion Cutelaba

Devin Clark squared off with Ion Cutelaba in the co-headliner of tonight’s UFC Vegas 37 event in Nevada.

Clark (12-6 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a submission loss to Anthony Smith in his most previous effort. Prior to being stopped by ‘Lionheart’, Devin Clark was coming off back-to-back wins over Dequan Townsend and Alonzo Menifield.

Meanwhile, Ion Cutelaba (16-6-1 MMA) was to pick up his first win since 2019 when he took to the Octagon this evening. ‘The Hulk‘ had gone 0-2-1 over his last three fights prior to tonight’s affair.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 37 co-main event proved to be a rather one sided affair. While Devin Clark certainly showcased his toughness during the fifteen minute contest, the three rounds were mainly dominated by Ion Cutelaba. ‘The Hulk’ utilized his wrestling to control ‘Brown Bear’ on the canvas while unleashing a plethora of ground and pound.

In between rounds two and three Clark had hinted to his corner that something was wrong with his mouth. That certainly proved true as the following photos were released of Devin Clark’s mouth moments following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC Vegas 37 event.

Devin Clark’s mouth was in rough shape after his fight with Ion Cutelaba at #UFCVegas37 😬 pic.twitter.com/g1V9RIlp2f — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 19, 2021

Ever had this dream before? pic.twitter.com/HNxg1Y3nfE — megan (@MeganMMA2) September 19, 2021

So you want to be an Ultimate Fighter…

Devin Clark will likely be shelved for a lengthy stretch of time following tonight’s loss to Ion Cutelaba. The 31-year-old American has gone 6-6 since joining the UFC ranks in July of 2016.

Who would you like to see Clark fight next when he is healthy and ready to return to the Octagon? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!