Stipe Miocic confident he can make the proper adjustments against Francis Ngannou in potential trilogy fight

Stipe Miocic is confident he can make the proper adjustments against UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in a potential trilogy fight.

Miocic and Ngannou have fought twice now, with the pair going 1-1 against each other over the course of their two fights. Back at UFC 220 in January 2018, Miocic defeated Ngannou via a unanimous decision to defend his title. The two then rematched at UFC 260 earlier this year, with Ngannou knocking out Miocic in the second round to claim his belt. Since their second meeting, we haven’t heard much from Miocic as he’s stayed out of the limelight in the wake of his loss. However, he has been suggesting as of late that he wants to come back and fight again, and he hopes that the UFC gives him the Ngannou trilogy.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Miocic said that he believes he has the fight IQ necessary to make the proper adjustments and beat Ngannou if they meet for a third and final time.

“There’s a lot of things. Even if you win, there’s a lot of things you can do for adjustments and stuff like that. And I see a lot of things I did well and a lot of things I did right, but listen, at the end of the day I got knocked out,” Miocic said.

As far as Miocic goes, everything is geared towards getting his belt back. The heavyweight said this week that he will meet with UFC president Dana White in September, and he hopes that White will give him another crack at Ngannou so he can wear his gold again.

“I just want to get my belt back,” Miocic said. “That’s all I’ve really thought about. I haven’t really worried about retirement. I’m having fun, and as long as my body feels good and I’m having fun, we’ll keep going.”

Do you think Stipe Miocic would defeat Francis Ngannou in a potential trilogy match?