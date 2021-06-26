Pros react after Tanner Boser KO’s Ovince Saint Preux at UFC Vegas 30

The pros were quick to react following today’s heavyweight contest between Ovince Saint Preux and Tanner Boser at UFC Vegas 30.

OSP (25-16 MMA) was returning to heavyweight for the first time since suffering a split-decision loss to Ben Rothwell in May of 2020 this evening. The former interim light heavyweight title challenger had gone 1-2 over his past three bouts, with his lone win in that time coming over Michel Oleksiejczuk by way of submission.

As for Tanner Boser (20-8-1 MMA), the Canadian standout was coming off a split decision loss to Ilir Latifi in his most recent effort just three weeks ago. That setback marked Boser’s second in a row and third in his past five fights.

Today’s UFC Vegas 30 co-main event proved to be a rather one sided affair. ‘OSP’ never really seemed to get going in the fight, but his opponent Tanner Boser was clearly eager to earn a finish. The Canadian came out throwing bombs and did not stop until Saint Preux hit the canvas midway through round two.

Official UFC Vegas 30 Result: Tanner Boser def. Ovince Saint Preux via KO in Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to Boser defeating ‘OSP’ below:

The fence is going to get a performance bonus #UFCVegas30 — Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub (@btbshowtime) June 26, 2021

I didn’t actually see his fingers in the cage. #UFCVegas30 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 26, 2021

Very hard to tell if Tanner Grabbed the fence on second look. Seemed like he did initially but after rewatching it looked like he closed hand. But still not certain! Either way massive win for Boser! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) June 26, 2021

Beaut finish by Boser. (Never liked the idea of heavyweight OSP.) — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 26, 2021

Who would you like to see Tanner Boser fight next following his KO victory over Ovince Saint Preux this evening in Nevada? Share your thoughts in the comment section Penn Nation!