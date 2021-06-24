UFC Vegas 30: Gane vs. Volkov full betting odds

Check out the complete betting odds for this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 30 card featuring a battle of top-five heavyweights as Ciryl Gane takes on Alexander Volkov.

The UFC Vegas 30 main event sees Ciryl Gane looking to remain undefeated as he battles perennial contender, Alexander Volkov. Gane is coming off a lackluster decision win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik last time out in his first main event. Prior to that, he scored a TKO win over Junior dos Santos. Volkov, meanwhile, is riding a two-fight winning streak after scoring TKO wins over Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris.

In the co-main event, heavyweights collide as Tanner Boser steps up on short notice to battle Ovince Saint Preux who moves back up to heavyweight. Boser’s on a two-fight losing skid and fought on June 5 as he tries to snap the losing skid. Saint Preux, meanwhile, is coming off a TKO loss to Jamahal Hill and in his heavyweight debut last year he dropped a split decision to Ben Rothwell.

UFC Vegas 30: Gane vs. Volkov takes place this Saturday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out the complete opening betting odds below (via MMAOddsbreaker).

UFC Vegas 30 odds:

Ciryl Gane -135

Alexander Volkov +115

Tanner Boser -115

Ovince Saint Preux -105

Danilo Marques -115

Kennedy Nzechukwu -115

Andre Fili -185

Daniel Pineda +160

Renato Moicano -190

Jai Herbert +165

Tim Means -200

Nicolas Dalby +170

Raoni Barcelos -150

Timur Valiev +130

Shavkat Rakhmonov -150

Michel Prazeres +130

Warlley Alves -205

Jeremiah Wells +165

Marcin Prachnio -193

Ike Villanueva +168

Julia Avila -400

Julija Stoliarenko +300

Charles Rosa -170

Justin Jaynes +145

Damir Hadzovic -128

Yancy Medeiros +108

In the main event of UFC Vegas 30, the undefeated Ciryl Gane opened as a -135 favorite which means you would need to bet $135 to win $100 to win. If you like Volkov, a $100 bet would net you $115 if the Russian pulls of the betting upset.

