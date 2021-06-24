UFC Vegas 30: Gane vs. Volkov full betting odds

Check out the complete betting odds for this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 30 card featuring a battle of top-five heavyweights as Ciryl Gane takes on Alexander Volkov.
The UFC Vegas 30 main event sees Ciryl Gane looking to remain undefeated as he battles perennial contender, Alexander Volkov. Gane is coming off a lackluster decision win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik last time out in his first main event. Prior to that, he scored a TKO win over Junior dos Santos. Volkov, meanwhile, is riding a two-fight winning streak after scoring TKO wins over Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris.
In the co-main event, heavyweights collide as Tanner Boser steps up on short notice to battle Ovince Saint Preux who moves back up to heavyweight. Boser’s on a two-fight losing skid and fought on June 5 as he tries to snap the losing skid. Saint Preux, meanwhile, is coming off a TKO loss to Jamahal Hill and in his heavyweight debut last year he dropped a split decision to Ben Rothwell.
UFC Vegas 30: Gane vs. Volkov takes place this Saturday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out the complete opening betting odds below (via MMAOddsbreaker).
UFC Vegas 30 odds:
Ciryl Gane -135
Alexander Volkov +115
Tanner Boser -115
Ovince Saint Preux -105
Danilo Marques -115
Kennedy Nzechukwu -115
Andre Fili -185
Daniel Pineda +160
Renato Moicano -190
Jai Herbert +165
Tim Means -200
Nicolas Dalby +170
Raoni Barcelos -150
Timur Valiev +130
Shavkat Rakhmonov -150
Michel Prazeres +130
Warlley Alves -205
Jeremiah Wells +165
Marcin Prachnio -193
Ike Villanueva +168
Julia Avila -400
Julija Stoliarenko +300
Charles Rosa -170
Justin Jaynes +145
Damir Hadzovic -128
Yancy Medeiros +108
In the main event of UFC Vegas 30, the undefeated Ciryl Gane opened as a -135 favorite which means you would need to bet $135 to win $100 to win. If you like Volkov, a $100 bet would net you $115 if the Russian pulls of the betting upset.
Who do you like for bets on the UFC Vegas 30: Gane vs. Volkov card?This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM