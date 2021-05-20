Yancy Medeiros knows UFC Vegas 27 fight is do-or-die for his UFC career, wants Michael Johnson next

Yancy Medeiros is returning to the Octagon on Saturday for the first time in over a year.

Medeiros enters his UFC Vegas 27 scrap against Damir Hadzovic on a three-fight losing streak and on the last fight of his contract. After the Hawaiian lost to Lando Vannata, he realized he needed to make some changes to his team and that is exactly what he did.

“There were some complications and some misunderstanding on my end with coaching. I had to get that straightened out in the fall,” Medeiros said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “Winter came along and I have just been trying to get fights from winter and it never picked up. February, March, came, in April I wanted to fight Michael Johnson but that fell through so this guy’s name came up in May so I said yup, give me him.”

After the Johnson fight fell through, Medeiros was just looking to fight and got offered Hadzovic for UFC Vegas 27 on May 22 and it was an immediate yes. For the Hawaiian, he says he isn’t taking Hadzovic lightly as he knows he’s a game opponent.

“I’ve seen his fights prior and I don’t take anyone lightly in this division,” Medeiros said. “He’s a name, and the cameras on you more, your name will get out there more. I don’t take anyone lightly. He’s good and he will find out I have a lot of s**t I’m really good at too.”

Entering the fight, Yancy Medeiros is well aware he is fighting for his UFC job on Saturday. However, after switching his training and doing a lot of work with Max Holloway, he’s extremely confident it will be an entertaining fight. But, he knows he will get his hand raised in the process.

“That’s always the plan. I get paid to entertain, everyone wants to see action and I know that. The UFC knows I bring that, if not I would’ve gotten cut,” Medeiros said. “If I’m not looking to punch your head off, I’m looking to rip it off. I train too hard with other guys to not have it in there. I’m not taking this guy lightly, I’m going in there to kill because he has the same plan.”

If Medeiros gets his hand raised, the goal is to get the Michael Johnson fight rebooked as it’s a scrap that interests him. Or, he says he wouldn’t mind facing Jim Miller again. But, he would need to negotiate a new contract with the UFC and get paid what he’s worth.

“I’ve never been like I want to fight this guy or that guy. I had something lined up with Michael Johnson but something happened. I’m in a situation I need to fight, so I wouldn’t mind fighting him next or avenging my old losses like Jim Miller or Alex Morono who fought Cowboy,” Medeiros concluded.

Do you think Yancy Medeiros beats Damir Hadzovic at UFC Vegas 27?