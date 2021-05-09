UFC Vegas 26 Results: Neil Magny defeats Geoff Neal

A welterweight bout featuring perennial division contenders Neil Magny and Geoff Neal takes place on tonight’s UFC Vegas 26 main card.

Magny (24-8 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound from his recent decision loss to Michael Chiesa. Prior to being outpointed by ‘Maverick’, the ‘Haitian Sensation’ had put together a three-fight winning streak, which included a unanimous decision victory over Robbie Lawler.

Meanwhile, Geoff Neal (13-3 MMA) will also be looking to bounce back into the win column this evening. ‘Handz of Steel’ suffered his first career UFC loss to former title challenger Stephen Thompson in his most recent effort this past December. Prior to that setback, Neal was coming off back-to-back TKO victories over Mike Perry and Niko Price.

Round one of this welterweight bout begins and Neil Magny gets to work quickly. He lands a nice combination. Geoff Neal replies with a good counter punch and then forces the clinch. The fighters battle against the cage. Neil looks to land some knees but Geoff counters nicely with punches. Magny finally breaks free from the cage and lands a combination. He continues to press forward but that allows Geoff Neal to clinch and once again push the fight to the fence. Magny drops levels and gets a hold of a body lock. He drags Geoff to the ground but Neal quickly scrambles back up to his feet. ‘Handz of Steel’ with a big punch and then he quickly forces the clinch. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Geoff Neal comes forward with a flurry of punches. Magny circles out and then leaps into the pocket with a crisp jab. He goes to the body with a kick and Neal just misses with a counter left hook. Geoff appears to have little respect for Neil’s power. He presses forward and lands a takedown. Neil Magny scrambles back up to his feet but eats a hard left hand in the process. More clinch work against the cage. Magny is able to switch the positions and drag Geoff to the canvas. ‘Handz of Steel’ quickly scrambles back to his feet and we are back to standing. ‘The Haitian Sensation’ rattles off a nice combination. Geoff Neal ducks under a punch and forces Magny back up against the cage. A big right hand scores for Neal before the horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round of this welterweight bout begins and the scorecards could easily be 19-19. Geoff Neal comes forward with a combination. He lands a good left hook. Neil Magny responds with a jab and then a kick to the body. ‘Handz of Steel’ forces the clinch and presses Magny against the cage. Neil quickly breaks free and smothers Geoff with a flurry of punches. Neal circles out and then leaps in with a left hand. He attempts a high kick that misses the mark. Magny attempts to shoot for a takedown. He gets it. Geoff Neal is right back to his feet but Neil Magny is on him with knees and punches. One minute remains in the fight. Both men are throwing strikes in the center of the Octagon. Geoff Neal with a big straight right up the middle. Neil Magny eats it and returns fire with a combination. The horn sounds to end round three.

Official UFC Vegas 26 Result: Neil Magny def. Geoff Neal by decision (29-28 x2, 30-27)

