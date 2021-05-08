UFC Vegas 26: ‘Rodriguez vs. Waterson’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 26 event, a nine-bout fight card headlined by Michelle Waterson vs. Marina Rodriguez.

The event was originally slated to feature a men’s bantamweight main event between TJ Dillashaw and Cory Sandhagen. However, the former title holder in ‘Killashaw’ suffered a cut during training which forced him to withdraw from the contest.

Due to the short-notice five round main event, Michelle Waterson and Marina Rodriguez will be fighting at flyweight instead of their regular weight of 115lbs.

Waterson (18-8 MMA) will enter UFC Vegas 26 looking to build off the momentum of her recent win over Angela Hill. Prior to that victory, the former Invicta Atomweight Champion was coming off of back to back losses to Carla Esparza and Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Meanwhile, Marina Rodriguez will enter tonight’s headliner sporting an impressive professional record of 13-1-2. The Brazilian is coming off a second round TKO victory over Amanda Rivas in her most recent effort at UFC 257. Marina’s lone setback came at that hands of former strawweight champion Carla Esparza by way of split-decision.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 26 event is co-headlined by a welterweight bout featuring fan favorite Donald Cerrone taking on Alex Morono.

‘Cowboy’ was originally scheduled to fight fellow legend Diego Sanchez this evening. However, that bout was scrapped after ‘The Nightmare’ received his walking papers from the promotion.

Cerrone (36-15 MMA) will be looking to earn his first victory since May of 2019 at tonight’s UFC Vegas 26 event. The former lightweight title challenger is coming off a majority draw decision in his most recent effort this past September against Niko Price.

Meanwhile, Alex Morono (18-7 MMA) will be returning to the Octagon for the first time since suffering a unanimous decision loss to Anthony Pettis this past December. Prior to that setback, ‘The Great White’ had outpointed Rhys Mckee at UFC Vegas 14.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below:

UFC Vegas 26 Main Card (8pm EST)

Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson –

Donald Cerrone vs. Alex Morono –

Neil Magny vs. Geoff Neal –

Maurice Greene vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima –

Diego Ferreira vs. Gregor Gillespie – Gillespie def. Ferreira via TKO at 4:51 of Round 2

Kyle Daukaus vs. Phil Hawes – Hawes def. Daukaus by unanimous decision (30-26 x2, 29-27)

UFC Vegas 26 Prelims (6pm EST)

Ludovit Klein vs. Mike Trizano – Trizano def. Klein by unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27)

Tafon Nchukwi vs. Jun Yong Park – Park def. Nchukwi by majority decision (30–25, 29–26, 28–28)

Christian Aguilera vs. Carlston Harris – Harris def. Aguilera via technical submission (anaconda choke) at 2:52 of Round 1

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Vegas 26 fights? Share your predictions in the comment section PENN Nation!