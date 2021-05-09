Pros react after Neil Magny defeats Geoff Neal at UFC Vegas 26

A welterweight bout featuring perennial division contenders Neil Magny and Geoff Neal took place on the main card of tonight’s UFC Vegas 26 event.

Magny (25-8 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound from his recent decision loss to Michael Chiesa. Prior to being outpointed by ‘Maverick’, the ‘Haitian Sensation’ had put together a three-fight winning streak, which included a unanimous decision victory over former division kingpin Robbie Lawler.

Meanwhile, Geoff Neal (13-4 MMA) was also looking to bounce back into the win column this evening. ‘Handz of Steel’ had suffered his first career UFC loss to former title challenger Stephen Thompson in his most previous effort this past December. Prior to that setback to ‘Wonderboy’, Neal had scored back-to-back TKO victories over Mike Perry and Niko Price.

Tonight’s Neil Magny vs. Geoff Neal bout proved to be a grueling three round affair. After Geoff Neal got off to a good start in round one, ‘The Haitian Sensation’ was able to turn the tide in his favor in rounds two and three. After fifteen minutes of action the bout went to the judges scorecards for decision.

Official UFC Vegas 26 Result: Neil Magny vs. Geoff Neal by decision (29-28 x2, 30-27)

Check out how the pros reacted to Magny defeating Neal below:

Excited for this next one! #UFCVegas26 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) May 9, 2021

I think Magny is taking this one. Veteran, long and rangy, good clinch work, and his cardio is used as a weapon. But Neal can CRACK! #UFCVegas26 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 9, 2021

This slip n sliding is nuts man. #UFCVegas26 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 9, 2021

Geoff Neal fighting patient with his eyes wide open. #UFCVegas26 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 9, 2021

Neal is taking over much more clearly now. He just can’t let Magny get any momentum and he can get a big win over a guy who has been around for awhile in the top of the WW division. #UFCVegas26 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 9, 2021

It’s a good fight Geoff can knock him in the third. Magney moving good — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) May 9, 2021

Feeling like Geoff needs a finish here… #UFCVegas26 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) May 9, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Geoff Neal vs. Neil Magny:

2-1 Geoff Neal, that was a good fight! — Funky (@Benaskren) May 9, 2021

Whose shots were more significant? Volume and wrestling from magney. Neal didn’t throw kicks — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) May 9, 2021

Who would you like to see Neil Magny fight next following his decision victory over Geoff Neal this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!