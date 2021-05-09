UFC Vegas 26 Results: Marina Rodriguez defeats Michelle Waterson

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 26 event is headlined by a women’s flyweight bout featuring Marina Rodriguez taking on Michelle Waterson.

Rodriguez and Waterson both normally compete at strawweight, however due to the short-notice of their main event booking, the pair will be competing at 125lbs this evening.

Waterson (18-8 MMA) will enter UFC Vegas 26 looking to build off the momentum of her recent win over Angela Hill. Prior to that victory, the former Invicta Atomweight Champion was coming off of back to back losses to Carla Esparza and Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Meanwhile, Marina Rodriguez will enter tonight’s headliner sporting an impressive professional record of 13-1-2. The Brazilian is coming off a second round TKO victory over Amanda Rivas in her most recent effort at UFC 257. Marina’s lone setback came at that hands of former strawweight champion Carla Esparza by way of split-decision.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 26 main event proved to be a back and forth war. Rodriguez was able to find early success in rounds two and three, but Waterson came back strong in round four. After a hard fought fifth and final round we went to the judges scorecards for decision.

Rodriguez is setting an impressive pace! 👀 Main Event rounds are upon us 🙌 [ #UFCVegas26 | LIVE on @ESPN & #ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/xbitKLdxKR — UFC (@ufc) May 9, 2021

Waterson responds with a takedown and control! 💢 📝 What are your scorecards heading into the fifth? #UFCVegas26 pic.twitter.com/SvDTzARLbn — UFC (@ufc) May 9, 2021

Official UFC Vegas 26 Result: Marina Rodriguez def. Michelle Waterson by unanimous decision (49-46 x2, 48-47)

Who would you like to see Rodriguez fight next following her decision victory over Waterson this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!