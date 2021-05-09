Pros react after Alex Morono TKO’s Donald Cerrone at UFC Vegas 26

By
Chris Taylor
-
Alex Morono

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 26 event was co-headlined by a welterweight bout featuring fan favorite Donald Cerrone taking on Alex Morono.

‘Cowboy’ was originally scheduled to fight fellow legend Diego Sanchez this evening. However, that bout was scrapped after ‘The Nightmare’ received his walking papers from the promotion.

Cerrone (36-16 MMA) was looking to earn his first victory since May of 2019 when he took to the Octagon at tonight’s UFC Vegas 26 event. The former lightweight title challenger had fought to a majority draw decision in his most previous bout with Niko Price.

Donald Cerrone, Conor McGregor
Image via @ufc on Instagram

Meanwhile, Alex Morono (19-7 MMA) was returning to the Octagon for the first time since suffering a unanimous decision loss to Anthony Pettis this past December. Prior to that setback, ‘The Great White’ had outpointed Rhys Mckee at UFC Vegas 14 in November of 2020.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 26 co-main event did not make it out of the first round. Alex Morono was able to rock Donald Cerrone with a right hand midway through the opening round and then promptly forced the referee to step in after landing a flurry of punches.

Official UFC Vegas 26 Result: Alex Morono def. Donald Cerrone via TKO in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Morono defeating Cerrone below:

Post-fight reactions to Alex Morono defeating Donald Cerrone:

 

Who would you like to see Alex Morono fight next following his TKO victory over Donald Cerrone this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM