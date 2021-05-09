UFC Vegas 26 Bonus Report: Alex Morono takes home $50k for stopping ‘Cowboy’

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 26 event, a nine-bout fight card headlined by Michelle Waterson vs. Marina Rodriguez.

The highly anticipated women’s flyweight main event proved to be a five-round war, with Rodriguez ultimately emerging victorious by way of unanimous decision (49-46 x2, 48-47).

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 26, welterweight fighters Donald Cerrone and Alex Morono squared off in hopes of moving up the promotional ranks. Morono ended up scoring a first round finish after rocking ‘Cowboy’ with a big right hand.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Gillespie and Ferreira were awarded fight of the night honors. However, Gregor was ineligible for the bonus because he missed weight. Ferreira took home an extra $50k in defeat.

Performance of the night: Carlston Harris earned an extra $50k for his first round submission finish of Christian Aguilera.

Performance of the night: Alex Morono pocketed an extra $50k for his first round TKO victory over Donald Cerrone in tonight’s co-main event.

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC Vegas 26 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!