UFC Vegas 26 Results: Alex Morono TKO’s Donald Cerrone (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 26 event is co-headlined by a welterweight bout featuring fan favorite Donald Cerrone taking on Alex Morono.

‘Cowboy’ was originally scheduled to fight fellow legend Diego Sanchez this evening. However, that bout was scrapped after ‘The Nightmare’ received his walking papers from the promotion.

Cerrone (36-15 MMA) will be looking to earn his first victory since May of 2019 at tonight’s UFC Vegas 26 event. The former lightweight title challenger is coming off a majority draw decision in his most recent effort this past September against Niko Price.

Meanwhile, Alex Morono (18-7 MMA) will be returning to the Octagon for the first time since suffering a unanimous decision loss to Anthony Pettis this past December. Prior to that setback, ‘The Great White’ had outpointed Rhys Mckee at UFC Vegas 14.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 26 co-main event begins and Morono quickly charges at ‘Cowboy’. Cerrone avoids any damage and presses Alex against the cage. The fighters break and Donald Cerrone lands a hard kick to the body. Alex Morono did not like that. Still, he fires back with a good combination of his own. Cerrone looks to force the clinch. Morono trips him down to the canvas. ‘Cowboy’ pops right back up to his feet and throws a left hand. Alex Morono just misses with a big counter right. Donald Cerrone lands a nice front kick to the body. Just over one minute remains. Morono lands a good right hand over the top. He lands another and Cerrone is hurt. Big shots from Morono now. ‘Cowboy’ is badly hurt. More punches and the referee has seen enough. This one is all over.

Short notice was no problem for @alexmoronomma, who finished Cowboy Cerrone late in the first round at #UFCVegas26 😯 pic.twitter.com/qeWC5Q3tfc — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 9, 2021

Official UFC Vegas 26 Result: Alex Morono def. Donald Cerrone via TKO in Round 1

Who would you like to see Morono fight next following his TKO victory over Cerrone this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!