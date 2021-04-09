UFC Vegas 23 weigh-in results: Marvin Vettori and Kevin Holland on point, but two fighters miss

The official weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 23 took place on Friday, and both Marvin Vettori and Kevin Holland made weight for the main event fight.

In the headliner, Holland stepped up on one week’s notice to take on Vettori in a middleweight bout between two top-10 ranked fighters. Holland is just three weeks removed from a lopsided unanimous decision loss to Derek Brunson but he is getting another opportunity to take out a top-ranked fighter in the form of Vettori, who has won his last four fights in a row. Both of these guys are excellent middleweight fighters but Vettori has much more momentum coming into this fight. Both men made weight, with Vettori coming in at 186lbs and Holland stepping onto the scale at 183.5lbs.

It’s worth noting that Norma Dumont came in heavy for her women’s bantamweight fight with Erin Blanchfield, stepping onto the scale at 139.5lbs. As well, lightweight Ignacio Bahamondes came in at 156.75 lbs for his fight against John Makdessi.

Check out the full weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 23 (via MMAjunkie.com).

UFC Vegas 23 Main card (3 pm ET)

Middleweight bout: Marvin Vettori (186) vs. Kevin Holland (183.5)

Featherweight bout: Arnold Allen (145.5) vs. Sodiq Yusuff (146)

Middleweight bout: Sam Alvey (186) vs. Julian Marquez (186)

Women’s strawweight bout: Nina Nunes (116) vs. Mackenzie Dern (115)

Welterweight bout: Mike Perry (170) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (170.5)

UFC Vegas 23 Preliminary Card (12 pm ET)

Lightweight bout: Jim Miller (155.5) vs. Joe Solecki (155.5)

Lightweight bout: Mateusz Gamrot (156) vs. Scott Holtzman (155.5)

Womens’ bantamweight bout: Erin Blanchfield (135) vs. Norma Dumont (139.5)*

Lightweight bout: Ignacio Bahamondes (156.75)* vs. John Makdessi (153.5)

Heavyweight bout: Jarjis Danho (255.5) vs. Yorgan De Castro (261.5)

Bantamweight bout: Hunter Azure (135.5) vs. Jack Shore (136)

Featherweight bout: Jordan Griffin (145.5) vs. Luis Saldana (145.5)

Heavyweight bout: Da Un Jung (205.5) vs. William Knight (205.5)

UFC Vegas 23 Early Preliminary Card (11:30 am ET):

Welterweight bout: Impa Kasanganay (170.5) vs. Sasha Palatnikov (170.5)

*Norma Dumont missed weight. This fight has been scrapped.

*Ignacio Bahamondes missed weight. The fight will go on.

