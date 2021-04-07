UFC on ABC 2: Vettori vs. Holland full betting odds

Check out the complete betting odds for this Saturday’s UFC on ABC 2 card featuring an intriguing middleweight bout between Marvin Vettori and Kevin Holland.
The UFC on ABC 2 main event sees Vettori fight short-notice replacement, Kevin Holland. Originally, Vettori was supposed to face Darren Till but last week, the Englishman was forced out with a broken collarbone. Vettori is coming off a dominant decision win over Jack Hermansson in December. He’s also on a four-fight losing streak since losing a split decision to Israel Adesanya. Holland, meanwhile, is on coming off a disappointing loss to Derek Brunson just three weeks ago.
The co-main event sees a featherweight bout between rising contenders in Sodiq Yusuff and Arnold Allen. Both men are undefeated in the UFC and are looking to become top-10 featherweights with a win. Yusuff hasn’t fought since UFC 246 when he scored a decision win over Andre Fili. Allen, meanwhile, also hasn’t fought since January of 2020 when he beat Nik Lentz by decision.
UFC on ABC 2: Vettori vs. Holland takes place this Saturday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out the opening betting odds below (via MMAOddsbreaker).
UFC on ABC 2 Odds
Marvin Vettori -250
Kevin Holland +188
Sodiq Yusuff -120
Arnold Allen +100
Aliaskhab Khizriev -235
Kyle Daukaus +200
Julian Marquez -125
Sam Alvey +105
Nina Ansaroff -150
Mackenzie Dern +130
Daniel Rodriguez -110
Mike Perry -110
Joe Solecki -135
Jim Miller +115
Mateusz Gamrot -190
Scott Holtzman +165
Norma Dumont -215
Erin Blanchfield +175
Ignacio Bahamondes -120
John Makdessi +100
Yorgan de Castro -250
Jarjis Danho +205
Jack Shore -150
Hunter Azure +130
Luis Saldana -135
Jordan Griffin +115
Da Un Jung -130
William Knight +110
Impa Kasanganay -240
Sasha Palatnikov +205
In the main event of UFC on ABC 2, Marvin Vettori opened as a -250 favorite which means would need to bet $250 to win $100. If you liked Holland, a $100 bet would net you $188 if he won. However, the odds have only increased as the Italian is now north of -300.
Who do you like for bets on the UFC on ABC 2: Vettori vs. Holland card?This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM