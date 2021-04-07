UFC on ABC 2: Vettori vs. Holland full betting odds

Check out the complete betting odds for this Saturday’s UFC on ABC 2 card featuring an intriguing middleweight bout between Marvin Vettori and Kevin Holland.

The UFC on ABC 2 main event sees Vettori fight short-notice replacement, Kevin Holland. Originally, Vettori was supposed to face Darren Till but last week, the Englishman was forced out with a broken collarbone. Vettori is coming off a dominant decision win over Jack Hermansson in December. He’s also on a four-fight losing streak since losing a split decision to Israel Adesanya. Holland, meanwhile, is on coming off a disappointing loss to Derek Brunson just three weeks ago.

The co-main event sees a featherweight bout between rising contenders in Sodiq Yusuff and Arnold Allen. Both men are undefeated in the UFC and are looking to become top-10 featherweights with a win. Yusuff hasn’t fought since UFC 246 when he scored a decision win over Andre Fili. Allen, meanwhile, also hasn’t fought since January of 2020 when he beat Nik Lentz by decision.

UFC on ABC 2: Vettori vs. Holland takes place this Saturday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out the opening betting odds below (via MMAOddsbreaker).

UFC on ABC 2 Odds

Marvin Vettori -250

Kevin Holland +188

Sodiq Yusuff -120

Arnold Allen +100

Aliaskhab Khizriev -235

Kyle Daukaus +200

Julian Marquez -125

Sam Alvey +105

Nina Ansaroff -150

Mackenzie Dern +130

Daniel Rodriguez -110

Mike Perry -110

Joe Solecki -135

Jim Miller +115

Mateusz Gamrot -190

Scott Holtzman +165

Norma Dumont -215

Erin Blanchfield +175

Ignacio Bahamondes -120

John Makdessi +100

Yorgan de Castro -250

Jarjis Danho +205

Jack Shore -150

Hunter Azure +130

Luis Saldana -135

Jordan Griffin +115

Da Un Jung -130

William Knight +110

Impa Kasanganay -240

Sasha Palatnikov +205

In the main event of UFC on ABC 2, Marvin Vettori opened as a -250 favorite which means would need to bet $250 to win $100. If you liked Holland, a $100 bet would net you $188 if he won. However, the odds have only increased as the Italian is now north of -300.

Who do you like for bets on the UFC on ABC 2: Vettori vs. Holland card?