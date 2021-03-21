UFC Vegas 22 Result: Max Griffin KO’s Song Kenan in Round 1 (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 22 is co-headlined by a welterweight contest between fan favorites Song Kenan and Max Griffin.

Kenan (16-5 MMA) is currently riding a two-fight winning streak, this after earning wins over Derrick Krantz and Callan Potter in his most recent Octagon appearances.

As for Max Griffin (16-8 MMA), ‘Pain‘ enters tonight’s UFC Vegas 22 event coming off of a TKO victory over Ramiz Brahimaj in his most recent effort this past November. That win was preceded by a split-decision loss to Alex ‘Cowboy’ Oliveira at UFC 248.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 22 co-main event did not last long as Max Griffin was able to connect with a huge right hand that dropped Song Kenan. From there, ‘Pain’ would follow up with ground and pound to put Song away for good.

Official UFC Vegas 22 Result: Max Griffin def. Song Kenan via KO at 2:20 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Griffin fight next following his KO victory over Kenan this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!