Alex Volkanovski issues statement after being forced out of UFC 260 fight with Brian Ortega

Featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski has issued a statement after being forced out of his scheduled title fight with Brian Ortega at UFC 260.

Volkanovski was set to try and defend his UFC featherweight championship for a second time against Brian Ortega in next weekend’s pay-per-view co-headliner.

Unfortunately for fight fans, news broke during tonight’s broadcast that the slated UFC 260 main event has been cancelled due to protocols surrounding the global pandemic.

Most recently, Alex Volkanovski took to Twitter where he revealed that he has in fact tested positive for the dreaded virus.

“So devastated to share that I’ve tested positive for Covid and my fight is off and will be rescheduled. I tested negative leaving Australia, negative before entering the UFC bubble but my latest test was positive.” Alex Volkanovski explained. “We have worked so hard getting ready for this fight and I’m absolutely gutted this has happened. We followed every policy and process to remain covid free but it wasn’t meant to be this time. Thanks to everyone here in the States for your support since arriving and everyone back home and around the world for your positive messages.”

Alex Volkanovski concluded:

“To my fans, I’m certain I’ll be bouncing back stronger than ever before.”

Volkanovski (22-1 MMA) was most recently seen in action at UFC 251 this past July, where he earned his second consecutive victory over Max Holloway to defend his featherweight title.

Meanwhile, Brian Ortega (15-1 MMA) was hoping to capitalize on his second crack at UFC gold next weekend. ‘T-City’ had previously challenged for the promotions featherweight title in December of 2018, but suffered a brutal TKO loss to then champion Max Holloway.

The UFC has yet to announced what date and venue that Volkanovski vs. Ortega will be rescheduled for.

What do you think of the latest news from UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!