Pros react after Max Griffin KO’s Song Kenan at UFC Vegas 22

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 22 was co-headlined by a welterweight contest between fan favorites Song Kenan and Max Griffin.

Kenan (16-6 MMA) entered tonight’s contest sporting a two-fight winning streak, this after earning wins over Derrick Krantz and Callan Potter in his most recent Octagon appearances.

As for Max Griffin (17-8 MMA), ‘Pain‘ had entered tonight’s UFC Vegas 22 co-main event coming off of a TKO victory over Ramiz Brahimaj in his most recent effort this past November. That win was preceded by a split-decision loss to Alex ‘Cowboy’ Oliveira at UFC 248.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 22 co-main event did not last long as Max Griffin was able to connect with a huge right hand that dropped Song Kenan. From there, ‘Pain’ would follow up with ground and pound to put Song away for good.

Official UFC Vegas 22 Result: Max Griffin def. Song Kenan via KO at 2:20 of Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Griffin defeating Kenan below:

I have thrown leather with both of these guys should be a great fight to watch griffin vs kenan — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) March 21, 2021

Song is a good sized welterweight! #UFCVegas22 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 21, 2021

Max always brings it! Should be good #UFCVegas22 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 21, 2021

.@MaxPainGriffin that’s how you show out! 💪👊 — Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) March 21, 2021

Damn!!! Big KO by Griffin! #UFCVegas22 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 21, 2021

Big win for Max Griffin! And congrats on the baby 👶 #UFCVegas22 — Billy Q (@BillyQMMA) March 21, 2021

