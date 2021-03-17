Max Griffin expects to finish Kenan Song: “I will thrash this guy”

Max Griffin believes Kenan Song is the perfect opponent for him to look good against.

On the main card of UFC Vegas 22 on March 20, Griffin is set to return against Song. Although Griffin wanted to return sooner, the birth of his son forced him to postpone the contest from UFC 259 to this card.

“I was trying to return a little bit earlier but I just had a baby. They actually wanted me to return on March 6, on the pay-per-view but my son was supposed to be born on February 19,” Griffin said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “He ended up coming on the 27th. So, I said ‘hey I like the opponent, can I fight him earlier or later?’ They told me I could fight on the 20th so I said ‘lock that s**t in’ and here we are.”

Although Griffin is getting the chance to fight again, he isn’t too thrilled about his opponent. “Pain” figured he would get a well-known name after his vicious stoppage win over Ramiz Brahimaj where he tore Brahimaj’s ear off.

However, after a talk with his manager, Max Griffin took this fight as he believes it is a good opponent for him to look good against. It will also help him out when he wants to re-negotiate his deal.

“I’ll be honest, when I first got the name, I wasn’t too pumped, I’ll keep it real,” Griffin said. “My manager told me I have a couple of fights left on my contract and they didn’t want me fighting guys like Robbie Lawler on this type of contract. So, it is beat this guy and then renegotiate after. He is a good guy for me to beat.”

Against Song, Griffin is confident he will be able to pick him apart and eventually finish him. He knows most opponents try to wrestle him. But, he doesn’t expect Song to even last that long to consider wrestling.

“I don’t want to say too much. He is more of a standup guy, he likes to pressure guys, he will fight. He’s not a takedown guy,” Griffin said. “He has a 71-inch reach which is on the shorter side, especially with mine being 76″. He will be there for me to hit and I will thrash this guy.”

If Max Griffin gets his hand raised on Saturday, the attention turns to his newborn son. After that, he wants to re-negotiate his deal and fight a well-known name or a ranked opponent next time out in a very active 2021 for him.

