UFC Vegas 22 Result: Grant Dawson KO’s Leonardo Santos (Video)

A lightweight bout between former TUF Brazil 2 winner Leonardo Santos and Grant Dawson takes place on tonight’s UFC Vegas 22 prelims.

Santos (18-3-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest on a six-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Roman Bogatov at UFC 251. Prior to that, ‘Lamparao’ was coming off a sensational first round knockout victory over Stevie Ray.

Meanwhile, Grant Dawson enters UFC Vegas 22 sporting a seven-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision win over Nad Narimani.

Round one begins and Santos comes forward quickly. He lands a good low kick. He follows that up with a jab and then another chopping low kick. Grant looks to close the distance and shoot for a takedown. Santos stuffs it and lands a crisp combination. Good low kicks from both fighters. Grant Dawson leaps in with an overhand right that misses. Leonardo Santos with a good low kick. He slips a punch and lands a counter right hook. Grant Dawson with a straight right hand up the middle. He presses Leo against the cage and then proceeds to drag him to the floor. Santos bounces right back up and the fighters begin to battle in the clinch. Good Dawson. He looks to score a trip but Leonardo avoids. Santos with a sweep now and takes top position. That was impressive. Dawson scrambles and is able to get the fight back to the feet. The fighters battle against the cage. Grant Dawson appears to bleeding from his right ear. Santos with a good knee to end the opening round.

Round two of this UFC Vegas 22 preliminary fight begins and Leonardo Santos opens things up with a kick to the body of Dawson. Good shots from both fighters. Grant Dawson with a hard kick to the body. He comes over the top with a right hand. Santos responds with a low kick. He lands a nice knee as Grant attempts to close the distance. A follow up low kick from Leonardo Santos lands on the groin of Dawson and we have a brief break in the action. Grant recovers from the low blow and we restart. Dawson goes upstairs with a high which is blocked by the Brazilian. The fighters exchange low kicks. Dawson with a nice left hook followed by a low kick. Santos with another good knee as Dawson comes forward. Grant is able to push Leo against the fence and begins working some knees to the thighs of his opponent. More knees from Dawson. He looks to drag Santos to the canvas but so far Leo’s defense is working. The referee forces the fighters to break and Leonardo Santos charges at Grant Dawson with a flurry. He gets the fight to the ground and is able to take the back of Dawson. Leo is looking for a submission. Grant scrambles to his feet but eats some punches for his efforts. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of this UFC Vegas 22 preliminary fight begins and Grant Dawson comes forward with a spinning attack. Leonardo Santos responds with a wild right hand that misses. Dawson shoots for a takedown but it is stuffed. He forces the Brazilian submission specialist against the cage. Dawson is able to take Santos’ back and proceeds to slam him to the canvas. Grant moves to side control and begins working some ground and pound. Santos gets back to half guard. Some short strikes get through for Dawson. Just over one minute remains. Leonardo Santos is likely going to have to do something significant here if wants to emerge victorious. He looks to scramble but Dawson won’t allow him. Santos gets back to full guard. A big hammer fist lands for Grant Dawson and then another. Santos is out wow!

Official UFC Vegas 22 Result: Grant Dawson def. Leonardo Santos via KO at 4:59 of Round 3

