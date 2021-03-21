Pros react after Grant Dawson earns standing hammer fist KO with one second left on the clock at UFC Vegas 22

A lightweight bout between former TUF Brazil 2 winner Leonardo Santos and Grant Dawson took place on tonight’s UFC Vegas 22 prelims.

Santos (18-4-1 MMA) entered tonight’s contest on a six-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Roman Bogatov at UFC 251. Prior to that, ‘Lamparao’ was coming off a sensational first round knockout victory over Stevie Ray.

Meanwhile, Grant Dawson (17-1 MMA) had entered UFC Vegas 22 sporting a seven-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision win over Nad Narimani.

Tonight’s Santos vs. Grant lightweight bout proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. Leonardo Santos had some solid success in both the opening and second rounds, but the fight was still close headed into round three. In the final five minutes Grant was able to take Santos down and proceeded to control the Brazilian submission specialist on the canvas. Then, in the final seconds of the fight, Grant decided to posture up and rain down some hammer fists. That decision paid dividends as he wound up knocking Leo unconscious with just one second remaining on the clock.

Official UFC Vegas 22 Result: Grant Dawson def. Leonardo Santos via KO at 4:59 of Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to Grant Dawson handing Leonardo Santos his first loss in over a decade with a buzzer-beater KO below:

That was BRUTAL! Wow Grant Dawson with the GnP KO!! #UFCVegas22 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 21, 2021

Damn! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) March 21, 2021

Nice!! Didn’t see that coming — Randa Markos (@randamma) March 21, 2021

More reactions to Grant Dawson’s KO of Leonardo Santos below:

At the buzzer!!! — Jamahal “Sweet Dreams” Hill (@JamahalH) March 21, 2021

Fights not over until it’s over ! WOW #Ufcvegas22 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) March 21, 2021

Wow crazy finish!!! — Billy Q (@BillyQMMA) March 21, 2021

