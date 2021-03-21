BREAKING: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega is off of UFC 260

UFC 260 has lost it’s scheduled co-main event as a planned featherweight title fight between Alex Volkanovski and Brian Ortega is now off.

As reported during tonight’s UFC Vegas 22 prelims broadcast, Volkanovski vs. Ortega has been postponed due to protocols related to the global pandemic.

Brian Ortega was set to serve as Alex Volkanovski’s first opponent following his back to back wars with Max Holloway.

However, due to a safety protocol infraction, the highly anticipated featherweight title fight has been postponed from its originally slated UFC 260 co-main event slot.

Next weekend’s pay-per-view event is scheduled to be headlined by a heavyweight title fight rematch featuring Francis Ngannou taking on reigning division kingpin Stipe Miocic.

The promotion has yet to announce which fight will replace Volkaonvski vs Ortega as the UFC 260 co-main event.

