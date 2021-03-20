UFC Vegas 22: ‘Brunson vs Holland’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 22: Brunson vs Holland event, a ten-bout fight card set to take place on ESPN.

Derek Brunson will enter tonight’s event headliner on a three-fight win streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Edmen Shahbazyan in August. Prior to that, the middleweight veteran was coming off back-to-back decision victories over Ian Heinisch and Elias Theodorou.

Meanwhile, Kevin Holland will enter tonight’s UFC Vegas 22 main event on a five-fight win streak, his latest being a KO victory over Jacare Souza at UFC 256. ‘Trail Blazer’ earned all five of his most recent victories during the 2020 calendar year.

Tonight’s event was expected to be co-headlined by a lightweight bout between Gregor Gillespie and Brad Riddell. Unfortunately, that fight was called off at the last minute (more on that here).

Replacing the aforementioned Gillespie vs. Riddell bout is a welterweight contest between Song Kenan and Max Griffin.

Kenan (16-5 MMA) is currently riding a two-fight winning streak, this after earning wins over Derrick Krantz and Callan Potter in his most recent Octagon appearances.

As for Max Griffin (16-8 MMA), ‘Pain’ enters tonight’s UFC Vegas 22 event coming off of a TKO victory over Ramiz Brahimaj in his most recent effort this past November. That win was preceded by a split-decision loss to Alex ‘Cowboy’ Oliveira at UFC 248.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 22 Main card (ESPN2/ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)

Derek Brunson vs. Kevin Holland –

Song Kenan vs. Max Griffin –

Cheyanne Buys vs. Montserrat Ruiz –

Adrian Yanez vs. Gustavo Lopez –

Tai Tuivasa vs. Harry Hunsucker –

UFC Vegas 22 Prelims (ESPN+ at 7:30 p.m. ET)

Marion Reneau vs. Macy Chiasson

Leonardo Santos vs. Grant Dawson

Trevin Giles vs. Roman Dolidze

Montel Jackson vs. Jesse Strader

Bruno Silva vs. JP Buys

