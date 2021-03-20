Conor McGregor claims 99% of the UFC roster would never compete again if given a weeks wage of his net worth

Conor McGregor has made it clear that he intends to recapture the UFC lightweight championship following his trilogy with Dustin Poirier.

McGregor (22-5 MMA) returned to the Octagon following a one-year hiatus at January’s UFC 257 event where he was looking to defeat Poirier for a second time. Unfortunately for the Irishman, his plans of once again stopping ‘The Diamond’ in the first round did not come fruition and he instead fell victim to a second round TKO defeat.

Following the loss, many fans and pundits have suggested that Conor McGregor has lost his motivation to train after amassing such a large amount of money from prize fighting.

Most recently, the former two-division UFC champion in McGregor took to social media where he responded to some comments made by former opponent Eddie Alvarez in an interview with James Lynch.

I remember my first 150 mill — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 20, 2021

“I remember my first 150 mill.” – McGregor initially responded.

An individual on Twitter then replied to Conor’s comment with the following question.

“Question is why does the man still fight when he has close to a billion now in his bank, a lot of times its more than just money, everyone who is saying that people don’t train as hard when rich are the ones who wouldn’t even fight if they were rich.”

Conor McGregor then replied by suggesting that 99% of the current UFC roster would never compete again if provided with a weeks wage of his overall net worth.

If you gave 99% of the roster a weeks wage of my net worth you’d never see them compete again. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 20, 2021

“If you gave 99% of the roster a weeks wage of my net worth you’d never see them compete again.” – McGregor claimed.

While it is a bold claim, there is no doubt that some of the fighters on the current UFC roster may consider such a trade off.

With that said, fighters such as our namesake BJ Penn have competed long after obtaining serious riches from prize fighting.

McGregor would later return to Twitter where he shared the following message:

The 155lb World Champion. Book it! pic.twitter.com/On4akcHrB0 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 20, 2021

“The 155lb World Champion. Book it!”

