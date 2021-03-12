UFC Vegas 21 weigh-in results: Edwards, Muhammad hit marks

On Saturday night, the UFC will return to our screens with the anticipated UFC Vegas 21 card out of the promotion’s Apex facility.

UFC Vegas 21 will be headlined by a dynamite welterweight scrap between the division’s No. 3-ranked contender, Leon Edwards, and its No. 13 contender, Belal Muhammad. Edwards was originally slated to fight the unranked Khamzat Chimaev in the card’s headliner, but accepted a short-notice fight with Muhammad when Chimaev was forced off the card with health issues.

This bout will be Edwards’ first since July, 2019, when he defeated Rafael dos Anjos by decision, and his opportunity to earn a shot a UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Muhammad, meanwhile, will be looking to spring a significant upset and vault up the welterweight rankings in the direction of the champion.

The UFC Vegas 21 card will be co-headlined by a light heavyweight fight between Misha Cirkunov and Ryan Spann, both ranked contenders. Other highlights of this exciting looking card include a featherweight fight between Dan Ige and Gavin Tucker, a flyweight battle between former RIZIN champ Manel Kape and Matheus Nicolau, a middleweight fight between Darren Stewart and Eryk Anders, and a strawweight showdown between Angela Hill and Ashley Yoder.

On Friday at noon ET, the fighters on the UFC Vegas 21 lineup will step onto the scale to weigh-in for battle. See the weigh-in results for the card below (via MMA Junkie):

**Refresh for updates**

UFC Vegas 21 Main Card | 8:00pm ET on ESPN+

Leon Edwards (170.5) vs. Belal Muhammad (170)

Misha Cirkunov (205) vs. Ryan Spann (206.5)*

Dan Ige (145.5) vs. Gavin Tucker (146)

Davey Grant (135.5) vs. Jonathan Martinez (136)

Manel Kape (125.5) vs. Matheus Nicolau (125.5)

Eryk Anders (186) vs. Darren Stewart (185.5)

UFC Vegas 21 Preliminary Card | 5:00pm ET on ESPN+

Angela Hill (115.5) vs. Ashley Yoder (116)

Ray Rodriguez (135.5) vs. Rani Yahya (136)

Charles Jourdain (145.5) vs. Marcelo Rojo (145.5)

Rafa Garcia (156) vs. Nasrat Haqparast (156)

J.J. Aldrich (125.5) vs. Cortney Casey (126)

Gloria de Paula (115.5) vs. Jinh Yu Frey (115.5)

Matthew Semelsberger (169.5) vs. Jason Witt (171)

* Spann missed weight by 0.5 pounds on his first attempt. He’ll be granted one extra hour

Which fights on this exciting card are you most anticipating?