Pro fighters make their picks for Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad

In the main event of UFC Vegas 21, Leon Edwards is making his return to the Octagon as he takes on Belal Muhammad. Heading into the fight, Edwards is a -275 favorite while the Palestinian-American is a +215 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. To no surprise, the majority of pros have Edwards extending his winning streak to nine.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad:

Vicente Luque, UFC welterweight: Man, it is a tricky fight. But, I think Edwards has the edge on it. He is on a great streak but the layoff is something we have to consider. Belal has been doing well but I have to go with Edwards.

Dan Ige, UFC featherweight: I like both guys but I think this is Belal’s time. He has been active and looking sharp.

Eryk Anders, UFC middleweight: I will go with Leon Edwards. He has been preparing for so long and I know taking a short notice fight coming off a fight is difficult.

Grant Dawson, UFC lightweight: Leon Edwards. Too much experience at the top-level and he is a savage. This is too much too soon for Belal Muhammad.

Julian Erosa, UFC featherweight: Leon Edwards is so crafty and good. But, Belal did look good in his last fight but Leon is a massive step up in competition and will get the decision.

John Castaneda, UFC bantamweight: Leon Edwards. It is a big step for Belal Muhammad to take the fight on short notice. I expect Leon to come out strong and get a big win to remind everyone how good he is.

Jason Witt, UFC welterweight: In this fight, I have to go with Edwards even though Belal has looked good he hasn’t fought to the level of competition Leon has.

Adrian Yanez, UFC bantamweight: Leon Edwards is so good, but I really like Belal Muhammad. But, I have to go with Leon as he is the better fighter.

***

Fighters picking Leon Edwards: Vicente Luque, Eryk Anders, Grant Dawson, Julian Erosa, John Castaneda, Jason Witt, Adrian Yanez

Fighters picking Belal Muhammad: Dan Ige