Valentina Shevchenko in no rush for Weili Zhang superfight, predicts Rose Namajunas wins title UFC 261

UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko says she’s in no rush for a superfight against women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang.

Shevchenko takes on top contender Jessica Andrade in the co-main event of UFC 261, which takes place on April 24 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. On the same card, Zhang takes on Rose Namajunas in the main event.

There has been plenty of speculation that the winners of both fights could meet for a potential superfight between two UFC women’s champions, especially given that both title fights have been booked for the same card. In particular, a matchup between Shevchenko and Zhang is something UFC president Dana White has admitted he’s open to booking if both women keep winning their fights.

There is no doubt a Shevchenko vs. Zhang fight would be a great contest, but at least one-half of this dream fight is in no rush for it to happen.

Speaking to James Lynch of Fanatics View, Shevchenko said that she is open to fighting Zhang, but she’s in no rush to do so anytime soon. In fact, Shevchenko thinks Namajunas is going to end any chatter about a Zhang superfight as “Bullet” is predicting that “Thug” takes out “Magnum” at UFC 261.

"I believe Rose is going to be the winner" UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko is open to a future fight against strawweight champ Weili Zhang, but doesn't see her winning at #UFC261 on Apr. 24 Full interview https://t.co/6JFz63KWuz pic.twitter.com/uqqSrdeHQE — James Lynch (@LynchOnSports) March 12, 2021

“I don’t want to rush (the Zhang superfight) yet because I still believe that Rose is going to be the winner. I still believe it, that’s why if it happens this way there is no more talk. So let’s see. Let’s see what’s going to happen on that night and I’ll look at that fight. If Weili wins, okay, you’re welcome, I don’t see any problem to fight her because I understand totally her fight game and what she is a fighter. It’s just going to be a massive preparation to do my best in this fight (against Andrade). So let’s see how it’s going to happen. Let’s see how the fight turns out,” Shevchenko said.

Should both Shevchenko and Zhang win their fights at UFC 261, the calls will be high for fans to see them go against each other. But it doesn’t sound like Shevchenko is completely sold on Zhang as a future opponent just yet because she thinks she’s due for a loss soon.

