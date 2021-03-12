Ilir Latifi vs. Tanner Boser targeted for June UFC Fight Night card

A battle between heavyweights will take place at a UFC Fight Night event in June when Ilir Latifi meets Tanner Boser inside the Octagon.

MMA Empire Canada first reported that Boser vs. Latifi will take place on the June 5 card that currently does not have a venue or location set for it.

Latifi (14-8, 1 NC) enters this bout off of a three-fight losing skid to Derrick Lewis, Volkan Oezdemir, and Corey Anderson. Latifi originally started off in the UFC as a light heavyweight but he moved up to heavyweight for the Lewis match. The Lewis fight was very closely-contested and some believe that he should have got the nod in that fight. The last time we saw the 37-year-old Swede in the Octagon was against Lewis at UFC 247 last February. This will be his second fight at heavyweight in the UFC, where he’s 7-6 overall, having first made his promotional debut back in 2013 against Gegard Mousasi.

Boser (19-7-1) is coming off of a controversial decision loss to Andrei Arlovski in a fight he was heavily favored to win. Though many fans and media thought the 29-year-old Canadian did enough to get his hand raised in that fight, the judges disagreed with him and the loss snapped his two-fight winning streak by KO over Raphael Pessoa and Philipe Lins. Overall Boser has a 3-2 record in the UFC and many analysts believe he has what it takes to break into the top-15. He wasn’t able to get by Arlovski in his last fight, at least according to the judges, but a win here over Latifi would help push him up the ladder.

