UFC Vegas 19 Result: Tom Aspinall stops Andrei Arlovski (Video)

A heavyweight bout featuring former division champion Andrei Arlovski taking on Tom Aspinall kicks off tonight’s UFC Vegas 19 main card.

Arlovski (30-19 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Tanner Boser by way of unanimous decision this past November. That win hard marked Arlovski’s second in a row, as ‘The Pitbull’ had previously defeated Philipe Lins in May.

Meanwhile, Tom Aspinall (9-2 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Vegas 19 event on a five-fight win streak, with all five victories coming by way of knockout. The England native earned his most recent finish over Alan Baudot at UFC Fight Night 179 this past October.

Round one begins and Aspinall starts off quickly. He connects with a nice right hand and Andrei Arlovski is already backing up. A big flurry now for Tom Aspinall. He’s unloading punches on the former champion. He switches to body shots before Arlovski is able to force the clinch. The fighters break and Aspinall clearly needs a breather. Andrei comes forward and lands a good right hand over the top. Tom answers with one of his own. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Andrei Arlovski lands a nice body shot to get things started. Tom Aspinall circles out and then shoots in for a takedown. He gets it and immediately looks for a submission. He locks up a rear-naked choke and this one is all over.

Making a name for himself! 🗣 Tom Aspinall submits Arlovski early in RD 2. #UFCVegas19 pic.twitter.com/3Qy5KYSNEr — UFC (@ufc) February 21, 2021

Official UFC Vegas 19 Result: Tom Aspinall def. Andrei Arlovski via submission in Round 2

