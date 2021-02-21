Pros react after Tom Aspinall taps Andrei Arlovski at UFC Vegas 19

A heavyweight bout featuring former division champion Andrei Arlovski taking on Tom Aspinall kicked off tonight’s UFC Vegas 19 main card.

Arlovski (30-20 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since defeating Tanner Boser by way of unanimous decision this past November. That win hard marked Arlovski’s second in a row, as ‘The Pitbull’ had previously defeated Philipe Lins back in May.

Meanwhile, Tom Aspinall (10-2 MMA) had entered tonight’s UFC Vegas 19 event on a five-fight win streak, with all five victories coming by way of knockout. The England native had earned his most recent finish over Alan Baudot at UFC Fight Night 179 this past October.

Tonight’s Arlovski vs. Aspinall fight proved to be a coming out party for Tom Aspinall. After almost stopping Andrei Arlovski with strikes in the early moments of the opening round, Aspinall was able to score a finish in the second round via rear-naked choke.

Official UFC Vegas 19 Result: Tom Aspinall def. Andrei Arlovski via submission (rear-naked choke) in Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to Aspinall defeating Arlovski below:

Andrei Arlovski’s evolution & ability to adapt from generation to generation is utterly amazing ! #UFCVegas19 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 21, 2021

Tom with the double 🤼‍♂️ brits can wrestle #UFCVegas19 — Mike Grundy (@MGWRESTLING) February 21, 2021

Aspinall won the first round but if Arlovski keeps patience, he was coming back and could shake it up in the 2nd. @ufc #UFCVegas19 — Julia Avila (@RagingPandaMMA) February 21, 2021

Congrats Tom 👊🏼👊🏼 Some would say it’s in his DNA #UFCFightNight185 — Frank Mir (@thefrankmir) February 21, 2021

Who would you like to see Tom Aspinall fight next following his submission victory over Andrei Arlovski at tonight’s UFC Vegas 19 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!