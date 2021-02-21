UFC Vegas 19 Result: Derrick Lewis KO’s Curtis Blaydes (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 19 event is headlined by a key heavyweight bout between perennial division contenders Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis.

Blaydes (14-2 MMA) will be stepping foot in the Octagon for the first time since defeating Alexander Volkov by unanimous decision this past June. That win marked Blaydes’ fourth in a row, as he had previously scored victories over Justin Willis, Shamil Abdurakhimov and Junior dos Santos.

Meanwhile, Derrick Lewis (24-7 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Vegas 19 event on a three-fight win streak, his latest being a second round TKO victory over Aleksei Oleinik back in August. Prior to that finish, ‘The Black Beast’ had earned victories over Ilir Latifi and Blagoy Ivanov.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 19 main event begins and Curtis Blaydes circles along the outside of the cage. He lands a low kick. Derrick Lewis counters with a big punch and ‘Razor’ appears to be stunned. He immediately retreats and regains his composure. Blaydes pressing forward now. Lewis appears patient and is waiting to counter. Curtis comes forward and Lewis unloads a right hand. That just misses and Curtis Blaydes returns fire with a combination. He lands a nice jab and then a low kick. Lewis returns fire with a high kick which is blocked. Blaydes continues to press the action here early. Derrick Lewis unloads some wild shots but none connect. Blaydes with a good jab now. He lands a low kick and then another. Lewis attempts to counter with a left hook but misses. Big shots from both men. Blaydes lands a nice shots and Lewis is staggered. He continues to press forward but ‘The Black Beast’ appears to have recovered. An eye poke causes a bried break in the action. We restart and Derrick Lewis comes forward with a kick to the body. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 19 main event begins and the referee is immediately forced to step in and warn both fighters about watching their fingers (for eye pokes). We restart and Curtis Blaydes lands a good combination. Derrick Lewis with a massive punch and this one is all over. WOW!

Official UFC Vegas 19 Result: Derrick Lewis KO’s Curtis Blaydes in Round 2

Who would you like to see Lewis fight next following his KO victory over Blaydes this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!