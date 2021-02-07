UFC Vegas 18 Result: Alexander Volkov KO’s Alistair Overeem (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 18 event is headlined by a key heavyweight contest featuring Alistair Overeem taking on Alexander Volkov.

Overeem (47-18 MMA) enters tonight’s event with aspirations of going on one final title run. The former Strikeforce and DREAM heavyweight champion has won two fights in a row and four of his past five overall. In his most recent effort this past September, Alistair Overeem scored a fifth round TKO victory over Augusto Sakai.

Meanwhile, Alexander Volkov (32-8 MMA) was last seen in action at UFC 254 where he earned a second round TKO victory over Walt Harris. The former Bellator heavyweight champion has gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 18 main event begins and Volkov comes out with early pressure. Overeem circles along the cage. The former Bellator champ looks for a body kick but then pulls back from the strike. He presses forward. Alistair Overeem is looking to counter with a left hand. Volkov throws a kick but ‘The Reem’ catches it and tosses it aside. More pressure from Volkov. Overeem lands a right hand and then another. Alexander Volkov backs up now. He resets and comes forward. Overeem is being very patient early. Volkov cracks him with a low kick. Alistair Overeem lands a nice uppercut. That got Volkov’s attention. Just under two minutes remain. Volkov lands a counter left and Overeem is down. Alexander lands some ground and pound but ‘The Reem’ is quick to get back to his feet. One minute remains in the opening round. Volkov lands a right hand. He follows that up with a knee and then a pair of kicks. Alistair Overeem is back up. Volkov continues to press and pepper the former Strikeforce champion. Overeem is bleeding now. He lands a body shot before the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 18 headliner begins and Alistair Overeem throws a head kick that just misses. Alexander Volkov returns fire with a crisp combination. ‘The Reem’ is busted up. Still, he leaps in with a right hand. He attempts a takedown but settles for the clinch. Volkov breaks free from the position and lands an uppercut. Alistair comes back with a right to the body. A big combination rocks Overeem. The Russian senses his opponent is hurt and goes in for the kill. Alistair Overeem is able to weather the storm and then forces the clinch. He is a bloody mess now. Volkov with a big left hook and Alistair Overeem is down and out. Wow!

Official UFC Vegas 18 Result: Alexander Volkov def. Alistair Overeem via KO in Round 2

Who would you like to see Volkov fight next following his KO victory over Overeem this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!