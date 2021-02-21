UFC Vegas 19 Result: Yana Kunitskaya upsets Ketlen Vieira (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 19 is co-headlined by a women’s bantamweight bout featuring Ketlen Vieira taking on Yana Kunitskaya.

Vieira (11-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since September’s UFC 253 event, where she scored a unanimous decision win over Sijara Eubanks. That victory got ‘Fenomeno’ back in the win column, as she had previously suffered a knockout loss to Irena Aldana.

As for Yana Kunitskaya (13-5 MMA), ‘Foxy’ most recently competed this past August, where she earned a unanimous decision victory over Julija Stoliarenko. That win had marked Kunitskaya’s third in her past four fights overall.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 19 co-main event begin and Vieira comes out with an early flurry. She closes the distance and forces the clinch with Yana Kunitskaya. Good knees from both ladies. Ketlen Vieira continues to search for a takedown and now she gets it. Kunitskaya does a good job of scrambling back up to her feet. Ketlen greets her with a foot stomp. Yana Kunitskaya returns fire with a nice knee to the body and then another. She has Vieira pressed against the cage. More knees from Yana. She switches to punches and then lands another solid knee. Ketlen Vieira shoots in for a takedown and gets it. She immediately begins working from half guard and then advances to mount. Yana scrambles back to half guard position but Ketlen continues to press. She moves back to mount with just under two minutes to work. Yana Kunitskaya once again scrambles back to half guard. Ketlen drops an elbow. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 19 co-headliner begins and Yana Kunitskaya is quickly able to get the fight to the floor and take top position. She immediately begins to unload ground and pound. Ketlen Vieira looks to roll for a leg lock. More ground and pound from Yana. Another leg lock attempt from the Brazilian and this time she uses the submission hold to get back to her feet. The fighters clinch against the cage. Yana Kunitskaya drags the fights back down to the canvas but Ketlen is quickly back up to her feet. Another takedown from Kunitskaya and this time Vieira seems content to work off of her back. Big shots to the body from Yana. She switches to elbows and then lands a nice kick as Vieira gets back to her feet. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC Vegas 19 co-main event begins and Yana Kunitskaya lands a kick to the body of Kelten Vieira. Another kick and then Kelten shoots in and earns a much needed takedown. She moves to half guard and then looks to transition to full mount. Yana is doing a good job of defending. Vieira begins working for an arm triangle submission. Kunitskaya catches it and breaks free. Another transition and Ketlen is now on Yana’s back. She locks in both hooks. Yana lands some nice punches from the awkward position. Just over one minute remains. Yana with more punches while Ketlen continues to search for a rear-naked choke. Ketlen Viera rolls for an armbar. Yana Kunitskaya escapes and is now in top position. She begins to unleash punches and hammer fists. Big shots right unitl the horn sounds to end the round.

Heavy shots in the last few seconds of RD 3️⃣! Who will take the W? #UFCVegas19 pic.twitter.com/3TtEfOkigC — UFC (@ufc) February 21, 2021

Official UFC Vegas 19 Result: Yana Kunitskaya def. Ketlen Vieira by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

