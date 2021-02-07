UFC Vegas 18 Result: Cory Sandhagen brutally KO’s Frankie Edgar (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 18 event is co-headlined by a key bantamweight matchup featuring Frankie Edgar taking on Cory Sandhagen.

Edgar (24-8-1 MMA) made his 135-pound debut this past August where he picked up a thrilling split-decision victory over Pedro Munhoz. That victory snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘The Answer’, as Frankie has previously suffered setbacks to Chan Sung Jung and Max Holloway.

As for Cory Sandhagen (13-2 MMA), ‘The Sandman’ was last seen in action this past October, where he picked up a sensational second round TKO victory over Marlon Moraes. That win was preceded by a submission loss to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 250.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 18 co-main event begins and Frankie Edgar comes forward quickly and lands a low kick. Sandhagen circles along the fence. He steps in with a flying knee and this one is all over. Edgar is out cold.

Official UFC Vegas 18 Result: Cory Sandhagen def. Frankie Edgar via KO

